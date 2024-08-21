Federal judge rules transgender student can play on Virginia girls tennis team

The Hanover County School Board in Virginia cannot block an 11-year-old transgender student from playing on the high school girls' tennis team, U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck ruled last week. The student is currently involved in a discrimination lawsuit against the school board.

Lauck on Friday issued a preliminary injunction in the case, stating that the plaintiff “has established that the Board excluded her from participation in an educational program on the basis of gender when she denied her application to audition for (and if selected, participate on) her school's girls' tennis team.” In the lawsuit, the student is identified only as “Janie Doe.”

The American Civil Rights Union of Virginia a lawsuit filed on behalf of the plaintiff in July. The lawsuit alleges that the Hanover County school board discriminated against the student by not allowing him to play after he successfully attempted to make the tennis team.

Lauck, who oversees the Eastern District of Virginia and was appointed by then-President Obama in June 2014, argued that preventing the student from joining the team “deprives her of the opportunity to play full scholastic tennis or requires her to violate her social transition rules in order to participate in scholastic sports.”

“Because Janie Doe faces a range of challenges ranging from medical deterioration, social isolation and stigmatization, financial and logistical burdens, and the moral burdens of coming out as transgender or communicating that transgender students are not welcome or encouraged to participate in school sports, Janie Doe has clearly demonstrated that the discrimination has caused her harm,” Lauck wrote.

According to the lawsuit, the student, who has identified as a girl since she was 7, was selected for the girls' tennis team after auditioning. The family then received a letter from the school board stating that officials had learned the child “was born a boy but now identifies as a girl.” It also requested “information to investigate whether the student consistently acts as a girl,” including medical documentation.

“We jumped through every hoop the Hanover County School Board asked us to jump through, and I hate that we had to go all the way to court so our child could play on a team she was already on,” the student's father said in an ACLU news release. “As a family, we should be the ones deciding whether our children participate in extracurricular activities, not school board officials trying to score political points by bullying my daughter.”

Lauck's ruling came the same week as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against an emergency request by the Biden administration to enforce changes to Title IX. The changes would have allowed biological males to enter women's restrooms, locker rooms and dormitories in 10 states.

The Biden administration has maintained that the regulation is not about athletic eligibility. However, several Republican attorneys general filed a lawsuit, arguing that it would violate some of their state laws that prohibit transgender students from participating in women’s sports.

In June, several experts presented evidence to Fox News Digital that Biden's claims that it would prevent biological males from participating in women's sports were untrue.

One incident occurred in West Virginia after it passed the Save Women Sports Act in 2021, which banned transgender girls from competing against biological girls in sports. That’s when a 13-year-old transgender high school student in West Virginia, known as BPJ, successfully won an injunction from a federal court to allow her to compete in women’s sports.

“We wanted to prevent sexual harassment of girls in the locker room, prevent women from being pushed out of their own teams, and unfortunately West Virginia's role in the trial was limited to that one athlete,” Rachel Rouleau, general counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, previously told Fox News Digital.

