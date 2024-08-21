Sri Lankan women win final ODI at Stormont

BELFAST – The visiting Sri Lankan team may have emerged victorious today, but the Irish women's team – who wrapped up the series on Sunday – will be the happiest side after a dramatic three-match ODI series.

The day began with Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu winning the toss and opting to bowl. This decision proved crucial as the Irish women quickly found themselves 10-3, then 13-4 and 28-5.

At this point Leah Paul and Arlene Kelly formed a crucial partnership that halted the trend. However, it still proved difficult to increase the scoring rate in bowler-friendly conditions.

Their efforts were hampered when Sri Lanka broke partnership, but the Irish lower order persevered and ensured the score went above 100 runs.

Kelly eventually scored 35 off 75, her highest score in ODIs, but Ireland would have to bowl incredibly well to defend 123.

The home side got an early wicket when Ava Canning removed Vishmi Gunaratne. Freya Sargent then dismissed Chamari Athapaththu after an enthralling contest between the two.

Despite putting up a fight, the Irish bowlers found they didn't have enough runs on the board to play with, and Sri Lanka finished as comfortable winners, with Athapaththu

The Irish women's team continued to have a remarkable nine days, having first defeated Sri Lanka's women's team in the second T20I in Pembroke and then secured their first ever ICC Women's Championship points in the opening matches and the series win.

MATCH SUMMARY

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd One Day International, Stormont Cricket Club, 20 August 2024

Ireland122 (46.3 overs; A Kelly 35, L Paul 19; C Athapaththu 3-15)

Sri Lanka123-2 (23.1 overs; H Samarawickrama 48; A Canning 1-14, F Sargent 1-38)

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

View the full scorecard