Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov lash out after Jannik Sinner escapes suspension despite two failed doping tests | Tennis News





The world's best tennis player, Jannik Sinner, has escaped a suspension despite failing two doping tests for an anabolic steroid in March of this year. The move has not gone down well with players such as Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov who disapprove of Sinner's postponement. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) acquitted Sinner in its ruling, finding that the substance, a metabolite of Clostebol, was inadvertently introduced into Sinner's body via a contaminated, over-the-counter spray used by his physiotherapist. Although the ITIA has announced that the 23-year-old Sinner will not be suspended from tennis, he will forfeit prize money and ranking points earned at the Indian Wells hardcourt tournament, where the first positive test was conducted. After the hardcourt tournament in March, Sinner tested positive again eight days later in a non-competition sample. The Italian is expected to lose the $325,000 in prize money and 400 ranking points he earned at the tournament in Indian Wells, California, where he first tested positive for drugs. Tennis players react to Jannik Sinner's escape from suspension “Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance and you’re supposed to be out for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream. Yeah, great,” Nick Kyrgios thundered on X. “I can't imagine what every other player who has been suspended for contaminated substances is feeling right now,”

Denis Shapovalov posted the following message on X: “Different rules for different players.” Clostebol is a banned anabolic steroid that can be used for ophthalmic and dermatological purposes. The Associated Press notes that it's the same drug that San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for by MLB in 2022. “I will now put this challenging and deeply unhappy period behind me,” Sinner said in a statement on social media. “I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that I remain compliant with the ITIA Anti-Doping Programme and I have a team around me who are scrupulous in their own compliance. What was Jannik Sinner's defense? Sinner said his test results came about because his fitness trainer purchased an over-the-counter spray in Italy containing Clostebol and gave it to Sinner's physical therapist to treat a cut on the physical therapist's finger. The physical therapist then treated Sinner without wearing gloves, inadvertently introducing the substance into Sinner's body. The ITIA said it accepted the player's explanation and determined the violation was not intentional. An independent panel held a hearing on August 15 and determined there was no fault or negligence in the case, resulting in no period of ineligibility, the ITIA said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/kyrgios-shapovalov-jannik-sinner-escapes-ban-failing-two-dope-tests-9524294/

