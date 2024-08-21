Is college hockey the best place for Zeev Buium's development? – Minnesota Wild

When the Minnesota Wild drafted Zeev Buium 12th overall last year, pundits hailed him as one of the best. Minnesota earned the only A+ in Corey Pronman'sconcept figuresThe Wild have an elite talent in their ranks and it will be interesting to keep an eye on him next season.

College hockey gains ground in development

Minnesota should be excited to see Zeev Buium develop in the NCAA during a golden era for college hockey. For most of NHL history, the most elite prospects played almost exclusively in the Canadian junior system or for professional leagues overseas. But that’s no longer the case. Over the last decade, college hockey has exploded as a viable option for talented young players to develop into elite NHL prospects.

That trend is clearly visible in the NHL Draft. In the 2014 draft, only three players selected in the first round committed to spending time in the NCAA. The Detroit Red Wings selected Dylan Larkin 15th overall, making him the first college player off the board. The 2024 draft was loaded with eight first-round picks who have either already played in college or committed to doing so.

NCAA functions as a defense factory

The NCAA’s impressive effectiveness at producing NHL prospects has been a big story in hockey in recent years. The college system has a penchant for producing successful defensemen. In February, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski surveyed NHL front office staff on a range of topics, including who they considered to be the best players at each position. Four of the five best defenders (Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar and Charlie McAvoy) played at least two years of college hockey.

What does Wild want to achieve with Buium's second year?

College hockey is a great place for Buium to develop, but it's crucial to examine what the Wild want to see from the Pioneers defenseman in his sophomore season. Buium's play with Denver will be one of the most talked-about storylines this year, but not everyone is used to keeping a close eye on the NCAA. Let's discuss how the Wild will measure the success of their prospects this upcoming season and what fans can look for as the young defenseman grows as a player.

Before we dive in, it’s important to note that advanced statistics in college hockey aren’t widely available. We’ll use basic statistics and qualitative data to paint the most accurate picture. Let’s take a quick look at Buium’s stats from his first season.

Zeev Buium

Comparison with other star defenders

With Buium’s stellar freshman season in mind, the best place to analyze his path next year is by comparing how other elite NCAA defenders played in their sophomore years. Let’s use the aforementioned players among the top five defenders in the 2024 front office poll.

Here's a look at the college careers of Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar and Charlie McAvoy:

What lessons can we learn from these players’ second-year results? In general, there is no blueprint for a defenseman’s statistical progression. Three of the four improved their point totals. Fox, on the other hand, experienced a noticeable drop in production.

Development is not linear

It's hard to draw many conclusions from the rudimentary college hockey counting stats, but Fox's NCAA career teaches a crucial lesson. Development isn't linear. The Wild and their fans should prepare for a potential decline in offensive output.

Buium's freshman season may have been so impressive statistically that he can't improve on his output. Since the 2000-01 NCAA season, Buium is one of just four defensemen to score 50 points, and the only freshman. His 39 assists were a record for a freshman defenseman. A slight drop in production might be disappointing, but it shouldn't be surprising. Fox's offense regressed in his sophomore year, but it didn't hinder his progress.

What things, beyond the basic stats, could point to healthy development from the Wild's 2024 first-round pick?

Stabilizing a blue line

One sign that Buium is on his way is his ability to stabilize a Pioneer blueline that is undergoing a lot of change. Buium's frequent defensive partner, Sean Behrens, will not return next season after signature with the Colorado Avalanche. Zeev's brother, Shai Buium, is another defensive piece for Denver who will not return.

If Buium can turn the Pioneers back into one of the best defensive units in the country, it will go a long way toward proving himself as a stabilizing force for a team. Buium showed his offensive prowess last year in an environment with several experienced veterans to lean on. The Wild should be happy if he can replicate that while being the team’s new defensive leader.

Taking on a leadership role

NHL teams also want their prospects to demonstrate leadership qualities. Unfortunately for Buium, Denver is returning to their leadership group from last year. Due to the return of the group, Buium will likely not wear a letter, but he can be a leader in other ways. Being a player who pays attention to detail is an example to the team.

Buium has all the skills to be a solid defender, and scouts often quote his hockey IQ as one of his main strengths. After the Wild drafted him, selected improve his defensive consistency, which he wanted to work on next season. By continuing that improvement, Denver would set an example and show Minnesota that they have a young leader on their hands.

Contributing to a winning culture

Minnesota is trying to build a winning culture with its core of young players, and this aspect of Buium's career could serve as a sign of development.

“I chose the University of Denver because of the culture that has been built there,” Buium said on the Denver Pioneers schedule pageI believe this is the place to come and develop as a student-athlete and a person. This is also the place to be if you want to win a national championship.”

Buium proved his instincts were correct last season when Denver took home the NCAA championship. The national title win came months after he took home gold with the USA World Juniors team. It will be a challenge to replicate that year, but the Wild already know they have a player who knows how to win. Strong performances in Denver’s conference, the Frozen Four and international tournaments can only be a plus as the player matures.

Zeev Buiums Growth Outlook

As mentioned, it’s difficult to dive too deeply into college stats due to the general lack of data available. Even without that, there are some clear ways the promising defender can show he’s improving. What will you be watching for this season? What are the key things Buium can do to show the Wild faithful that he’ll develop into the elite defender they hope he becomes?