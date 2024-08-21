Cricket on the Hearth (1967) review – 18 Cinema Lane

You may find it odd that, after a week and a half long hiatus, my first review back on my blog is a Christmas movie (mid-August). However, I have a very good explanation for this choice. The first reason is how the 1967 animated film, Cricket on the fireplaceis what I selected for Realweegiemidget Reviews (Aaron) Spellingverse Blogathon, since Aaron Spelling was one of the executive producers of the film. The second reason is how little animated films are discussed on my blog. In fact, Cricket on the fireplace is the first animated film to be reviewed on 18 Cinema Lane in 2024. When I decided to enter the (Aaron) Spellingverse Blogathon, I knew I wanted to write about a made-for-TV movie. So when I discovered the 1967 film on Aaron's IMDB filmography, I felt like I had found the perfect film for the blogathon, especially for the reasons stated above! But did Cricket on the fireplace the perfect choice to write about? Keep reading my review to find out!

Cricket on the fireplace (1967) title card created by Rankin/Bass Productions, Thomas/Spelling Productions and National Broadcasting Company (NBC)

What I liked about the movie:

The Animation: Some of the best animated films feature bright, colorful hues. These hues can be used in a variety of ways, from creating imaginative worlds to providing interesting visual contrasts. Cricket on the fireplace was a very kaleidoscopic production! Scenes were bursting with color or at least one bright color was glaring against a dark background. Showcasing Cricket Crocket in a mustard yellow suit jacket and shoes, paired with an orange vest and red bow tie was a clever creative decision. It forces the audience to focus on Cricket Crocket, especially when he is standing on a dark wooden table or in a deep green top hat. The toys in Caleb’s toy store come to life during the song Smiles Go With Tears. Despite the shortening of the titles, the tone of the song is upbeat as the song is about someone shedding tears because they are happy. The upbeat nature of Smiles Go With Tears is beautifully captured in the presentation of the toys. From a bubblegum pink dress and hat on a doll to a pair of bright yellow and blue elephants, this scene was a blast to watch!

While looking for a place to live, Caleb considers moving to a poor house. Because Cricket Crocket is sitting on Caleb’s top hat, Cricket Crocket hangs upside down to look at Caleb. While looking upside down, Cricket Crocket sees a nearby toy factory. As he adjusts himself, the image of the toy factory changes from upside down to upright. Animated films from the 1960s, especially those made for television production, were made with limited resources compared to animated films in the 21st century. Therefore, scenes like the one I just described seem ahead of their time.

The songs: For the review Cricket on the fireplaceI had never seen the 1967 film. So I was pleasantly surprised to find out that the film was a musical! The songs in this film sounded like relics from the late 60s, the era when Cricket on the fireplace was released. But these sounds, from emotional ballads to upbeat tunes, felt nostalgic. Danny Thomas, who voices Caleb, sings a ballad called Through My Eyes. In this song, Caleb expresses his desire for his daughter Bertha to see the world as he would like to present it to her. The combination of Danny’s vocals and the orchestral score brought to mind Judy Garland’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World, songs that exude a sense of hope and have timeless elements. Another song I loved from Danny was The First Christmas! In this song, Caleb wonders how he will provide the kind of Christmas Bertha hopes for. He learns how to resolve his conflict as the song progresses. The lyrics of The First Christmas illustrate how Christmas doesn’t have to look the same for those who celebrate the holiday. The addition of the Norman Luboff Chorus gave this song extra weight!

The Religious Aspects of Christmas: Based on what I know about Charles Dickens and his stories, A Christmas Carolone of his most famous pieces of literature, is not generally known for dealing with the religious aspects of Christmas. Although it was briefly included in Cricket on the fireplaceI was pleasantly surprised by the acknowledgement of the religious aspects of Christmas! As I mentioned earlier when discussing The First Christmas, the lyrics of the song illustrate how Christmas does not have to look the same for those who celebrate the holiday. This point is emphasized by reminding the audience that Jesus had very few decorations and gifts during The First Christmas. By the end of the song, the message is made clear; it is not what you have, but who you spend Christmas with that is important. Before Danny concludes the film, he quotes a poem by Edmund Cooke. The quote itself reads: It is not the weight of jewel or plate, or the caress of silk or fur, it is the spirit in which the gift is rich, as the gifts of the Magi were. And we are not told whose gift was gold or whose gift was myrrh. Edmund's poem brings up an excellent point, as the Christmas story does not specify which gift came from which Wise Man. This quote also emphasizes the point made earlier that Christmas is about who you spend the holiday with.

What I didn't like about the movie:

Filler Scenes: In order to satisfy a film's running time, a film's creative team will sometimes choose to fill out the story by adding additional scenes or establishing shots. This creative decision was used in Cricket on the fireplacemostly between songs. During the song, Through My Eyes, a scene of Bertha dancing in a ball gown lasts almost thirty seconds. The song itself takes up two minutes and twenty-three seconds of the film's running time. I don't think Cricket on the fireplace needed some padding, especially since it was just over forty-nine minutes long.

The Randomness of the Fish and Chips Song: I Liked the Songs It Include Cricket on the fireplace. There is one song, however, that felt random in the context of the story. A cat named Moll, voiced by Abbe Lane, sings a song about the finer things in life called Fish and Chips. This song is sung to a jazzy, ragtime tune. During the performance, Moll dances in a red, low-cut, sleeveless dress and even tries to flirt with the male characters in her audience. The animation in this scene didn't look bad. Abbe Lane also did a good job with the material she was given. But the story seems to take place somewhere in the 19th century and with the film's tone generally being heartwarmingly soft, Moll's Fish and Chips song feels out of place in Cricket on the fireplace.

Parts of the story that don't make sense: For this part of my review, I'll reveal the truth Cricket on the fireplaceIf you haven't seen the 1967 film and are eager to see it, skip to the section of my review titled My Overall Impression.

Cricket on the fireplaces antagonist, Tackleton, has a pet bird named Uriah. Most of the time, Tackleton and Uriah are inseparable. After Tackleton orders Uriah to get rid of Cricket Crocket, Uriah and two of his friends kidnap Cricket Crocket and attempt to sell him to a captain. During the scene of Uriah's attempted business transaction, it is heavily implied that Uriah and his friends are dead. Fast forward to the end of the film, and Tackleton is upset by Bertha's rejection of his marriage proposal. In fact, he is more upset about Bertha's rejection than the absence of his bird. If Tackleton and Uriah were as inseparable as they seemed to be earlier in the film, wouldn't Tackleton be wondering what happened to Uriah? Wouldn't Tackleton be asking the other characters if they knew where Uriah is? This is just part of Cricket on the fireplace that didn't make sense to me.

My overall impression:

While I was watching Cricket on the fireplacei was reminded The best Christmas game everthe 1983 Christmas movie I reviewed last December. Not only are both made-for-TV productions, they both feel more like TV specials than movies. It's supposed to suspend some disbelief in animated movie stories. But Cricket on the fireplace attempted to suspend disbelief to the point that parts of the story made no sense. Despite the film being less than an hour long, some scenes, including those between songs, served as unnecessary filler. Cricket on the fireplacebut I could see that the creative team of the film did their best to make their project as special as possible. Not only were the songs performed well, the music and the visuals were a good combination for the song itself. Although short, I also liked that religious aspects of Christmas were recognized. I have not read Cricket on the fireplaces source material. But based on what I know of Charles Dickens's work, this story seems different from his other adaptations, as Cricket on the fireplace relies more on elements of fantasy and magical realism.

Total score: 6.5 out of 10

Have you seen or read Cricket on the fireplace? What Charles Dickens adaptation would you like me to review? Let me know in the comments!

Have fun at the movies!

Sally Silverscreen