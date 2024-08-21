Sports
New Balance Unveils Coco Gauff's 2nd Signature Tennis Shoe
This month, Coco Gauff will defend her title at the US Open, less than a year after the tennis prodigy won her first Grand Slam in New York City.
At this year’s tournament, Gauff will use the anniversary to debut her second signature shoe with New Balance. As the second signature model from one of tennis’s most promising young stars, the Coco CG2 is an evolution of her already beloved tennis shoe.
The Coco CG2 combines a visually fashionable style with high performance, designed for intense competition. It takes inspiration from the 550s, one of her favorite styles, while adding geometric shapes inspired by her love for Paris, France.
The model is built on the same Energy Arc technology that helped her win a Grand Slam, but also features a full-length FuelCell midsole for a propulsive feel underfoot and a multi-court Ndurance outsole for optimal grip.
A #2 on the back of the woven label represents the most feminine single-digit number in numerology, signifying strength and grace. The launch colorway combines explosive colors with a fun vibe that only New York can bring, inspired by the Statue of Liberty and the city's glowing lights.
There is no shoe in tennis as good as the Coco CG2. There is also no athlete as good as Coco Gauff. In the run-up to the exciting announcement, Spades on SI spoke with Evan Zeder, Director of Global Sports Marketing, Tennis and Baseball, and Josh Wilder, Senior Footwear Product Manager, Tennis.
Evan Zeder, Director of Global Sports Marketing, Tennis and Baseball
What is it like working with Coco?
“She's the best! When we signed her at 14, we worked with her and her family. But it wouldn't have mattered at what age because family is important to her and we are a privately owned, family-owned business.
I think those connections were really important in the beginning. What we said to the Gauffs as a family was that we were going to commit to co-authoring and telling their story with them. Throughout this whole process, developing her marketing and building her exposure, they're with us every step of the way.
The whole process is open and honest.
We told them that our biggest goal is to tell her story in an authentic way, without being a distraction and just being a support system. It's literally one of the strongest partnerships we've had and will continue to have. She's a special person and we want to make sure we do it right for them.”
How does Coco's authentic style influence her marketing?
“For us, it's a matter of continuing to meet her and talk to her to make sure we're on the right track with storytelling and product. That's been laid out really well with CG1 and CG2. I'd say we know each other pretty well at this point. It's less of a challenge to figure out who she is and what her style is.
It's more, drawing on this bank of knowledge that we have about her and showing her the direction we're leaning in. She helps us steer that.
That's one of the best things about working with her. She's more outspoken, in a positive way, about her product and storytelling. She's a polite young woman and respectful of all the work that's going on around her. Now she's more comfortable talking candidly because of the bond she's built with us over the years.”
What are you most looking forward to in the near future in terms of marketing for Coco?
“Launching this second shoe, still being the only active player on tour with a signature shoe, and showing the industry that we're committed is incredibly exciting. Showcasing her personality through the 'We Got Now' campaign and with bigger events leading up to the US Open is exciting.
Every fall, we sit down with Coco and her family for a few days to talk about what we're going to do for the coming year. We decide as a team what's meaningful. We want to tell her story and make it fun.”
Josh Wilder, Senior Footwear Product Manager, Tennis
Is the CG2 a natural evolution or a step in a new direction?
“When we sat down with Coco 18 months ago, we came up with three different options. We basically said from mild to wild. What she specifically said is that she wanted this to be an evolution, not a revolution. She knows that a lot of her fans are not tennis players and want to recognize her shoes.”
How do you balance versatility, performance and style with Coco shoes?
“That's one of the hardest things to do. Tennis shoes have gotten to a point where they're not really performance tennis shoes. That's been the hardest part.
But if we look back at the New Balance archive (basketball and tennis shoes), we were able to take inspiration from the design of the 550, which is a huge hit right now and is Coco's favorite shoe. We implemented that in a way that it provides the stability, durability, breathability and performance that you need in tennis.
Along with energy, ARC carbon fiber is pulled from running, basketball and other categories. We were able to do it in a really tasteful way.”
Fans loved the CG1 colorways, can we expect familiar stories or new styles with CG2?
“As Coco progressed, it became fun. When we first launched her shoe, it was all about fun and contrasting colors. As she matured as a person, she wanted to refine her color palette and design taste a bit more.
With the CG2 you see a little bit more colors that are more subdued and fashion-conscious. Less of those really in-your-face performance colors that you see with other brands.”
Read more: Coco Gauff's New Balance tennis shoes are among the best shoes worn at the Paris Olympics.
|
