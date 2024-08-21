Jay Shah takes over top cricket post, tightens Indian grip





Jay Shah is on the verge of winning cricket's top job (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Getty Images It is cricket's worst-kept secret. The all-powerful Jay Shah is set to ascend to the highest post in world cricket after the incumbent chairman of the International Cricket Council, Greg Barclay, confirmed he will not seek a third term. As I noted last month, Shah, the most influential administrator in the sport, most notably when he was on the podium after India’s T20 World Cup victory, will head the ICC Board. The ICC Board is where the power lies in international cricket. ForbesJay Shah's big decision hangs over Crickets associate members election Barclays' second two-year term ends in November. He could have run for office one more time, even though the chairman's term limit went from a maximum of three two-year terms to two terms of three years each. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (l) will replace Greg Barclay (r) as ICC President (Photo by Gareth … [+] Copley/Getty Images) Getty Images But on Tuesday night he told the ICC board that he would not test again. According to a report in The ageShah has informed Barclay that he intends to replace him and that he has the necessary personnel to do so. As I reported last month, veteran board members Imran Khwaja, who ran against Barclay in a divided chairmanship election in 2020, and Tavengwa Mukuhlani, who withdrew from the 2022 race, had long ago decided not to run, knowing the uncertainty. Everyone knew that Shah would get majority support if he ran as a candidate, as money-hungry India has a huge influence in the sport and is completely dominant financially. Shah, whose father Amit Shah is India's home minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-hand man, became secretary of the Indian Cricket Association in 2019 but will not be eligible to run for president until 2028. Jay Shah has had his eye on the ICC president for some time now (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty … [+] Images) Hindustan Times via Getty Images Meanwhile, the opportunity has arisen for Shah to officially take charge of the ICC – some believe he already wields global influence as the head of cricket's richest and most powerful governing body. He also heads the ICC's powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> As I reported last month, Shah’s shadow was present during the recent Associate election campaign. He is known to have been active behind the scenes, apparently wanting to have his preferred candidates on a board he would soon lead. ForbesChanges to Crickets All-Powerful board as Jay Shah eyes chairman Khwaja, Mubashshir Usmani, who was a member of the influential Chief Executives' Committee and now heads the Emirates Cricket Board, and Mahinda Vallipuram won the three coveted positions on the ICC board. Vallipuram, the former Malaysia coach who lost his place on the board in 2022, has worked closely with Shah on the Asian Cricket Council. With Shah raising his hand, the usual mudslinging campaign will be avoided this time around in a takeover that has been long overdue.

