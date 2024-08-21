Georgia Football Scrimmage Two Questions for Kirby Smart as Clemson Opener Approaches





ATHENS Georgia coach Kirby Smart will take the stage Tuesday to discuss Saturday's exhibition game, providing more insight into what UGA fans hope will be a championship team. The Bulldogs open the season on August 31st at 12:30pm against Clemson, a physical team that promises to test the Georgia competition in 2024. There are a lot of questions surrounding every football team in the country heading into the 2024 season. The Bulldogs, as talented and experienced as they are, are no exception. Here are five burning questions for Georgia with less than two weeks to go before the team's opener: Depth of the defensive line The Bulldogs' defensive line regressed last season and there is hope that the return of veterans Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson can raise the bar on last season's defense, which ranked 18th in the nation. Stackhouse is healthy, but with Brinson dealing with an Achilles injury and former star Jordan Hall out with a stress fracture in his leg, questions will arise about the quality of play within the unit. Carson Beck Focus Beck has always had a calm demeanor on and off the field, but questions will arise about how Georgia's heralded quarterback manages the passing game now that three-time All-American Brock Bowers and explosive wideout Ladd McConkey have moved on to the NFL. Beck looked good on the final drive of the G-Day Game, but what will the new primary passing targets look like when facing opponents in a different colored jersey in an unscripted game? Rotation of running backs Florida transfer Trevor Etienne was likely the SEC's most significant acquisition, but the talented player's opening day status is in question following a well-documented offseason driving incident. The Bulldogs have been pushing electric freshman Nate Frazier hard in pre-season practice games, leading to speculation that the veteran Etienne might not be available for the season opener due to potential disciplinary action. Powerback Rod Robinson sat out the final practice game (turf toe), while Branson Robinson was still recovering from a knee injury from last year. This raises the question of how the carries will ultimately be distributed against the Tigers. Secondary status There's plenty of competition on the talented but retooled defense, with three starters from last season's team selected as Top 100 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. American Malaki Starks and veteran Dan Jackson are expected to start at safety, while former 5-star recruit Joenel Aguero has emerged as a sophomore starting at Star. How quickly can dynamic freshman and former 5-star recruit KJ Bolden show his qualities? Daylen Everette is an All-SEC-type cornerback, but there are questions at the other corner, with sophomore Julian Humphrey and sophomore Daniel Harris battling for the top spot. The best 11 Smart promises to start the best 11 players every time, but that could vary from opponent to opponent as Georgia carefully plans for each opponent. A team with two tight ends seems to be the best fit for the offense, as it makes the offense more versatile. The health and experience of the players are important factors in selecting the starting defensive unit. The return of Georgia, who were shaky at times last season, is another issue as Smart emphasizes consistency and good judgment, as well as explosive potential.

