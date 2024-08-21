Friendship, fitness, fun: Live Longer Better offers social and physical benefits for people aged 60 and over





Bedford City Council is pleased to announce the return of the popular Live Longer Better programme, designed to help residents aged 60 and over stay active and healthy. Live an active life and stay healthy for longer, stresses Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture at Bedford Borough Council. We are committed to supporting the wellbeing of our older population and Live Longer Better offers residents a fantastic opportunity to take part in a range of physical activities, socialise with like-minded people and make new friends. Live Longer Better offers a diverse range of exercises tailored to seniors. From gentle dance and chair yoga to walking football and table tennis, there really is something for everyone. These sessions provide a fun and engaging environment for people aged 60 and over to improve their physical fitness, flexibility and balance. In addition to the physical benefits, Live Longer Better promotes a sense of community and connection. The sessions allow participants to connect with others, share experiences and make new friends. Social interaction plays a crucial role in maintaining mental well-being, especially for older people. The new Live Longer Better sessions will start in the first week of September. The programme is funded by Bedford Borough Council and Public Health and currently attracts over 230 participants each week. Bedford Borough Council is committed to ensuring the long-term success of Live Longer Better. The programme is open all year round, with short breaks for major bank holidays. Sessions take place in various locations across Bedford Borough, making it accessible to all residents. To find out more about the Live Longer Better programme and find a session that suits you, visit www.bedford.gov.uk/LiveLongerBetter.

