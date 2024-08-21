Unconventional bowling styles outsmart cricketers and revolutionise the sport





In the high-stakes world of cricket, the ability to outwit batters is crucial to securing a victory. Bowlers, who can send cricket balls at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour, must rely on more than just brute strength. In recent years, one particular bowling technique has gained attention for its effectiveness. This method, characterised by an almost completely horizontal arm position during the delivery, has been used notably by Sri Lankan cricket stars such as Lasith Malinga and Matheesha Pathirana. The physics behind these deliveries has puzzled sports scientists for years, but recent research is beginning to shed light on the phenomenon. Published in the magazine Physics of fluids by AIP Publishing, a new study by scientists from Amity University Dubai in the United Arab Emirates delves into the aerodynamics of this bowling action and its impact on the ball’s flight path. Researchers, led by Faazil and colleagues, conducted experiments using a wind tunnel to investigate how the pressure fields around a cricket ball change as it is spun using a near-horizontal arm. The findings show that these unconventional bowling styles create a complex interplay of forces, making the ball extremely difficult to hit. Impact of transverse rotation of cricket balls on the proximal pressure distribution. (CREDIT: Aafrein Begam Faazil, Abdul Rahim Farhatnuha and Kizhakkelan Sudhakaran Siddharth) The unique and unorthodox bowling styles that cricketers have demonstrated have attracted a lot of attention, particularly by highlighting their prowess with a new ball in the early stages of a match, explains Kizhakkelan Sudhakaran Siddharth, one of the study’s authors. He points out that these techniques often deceive batters, allowing bowlers to remain effective throughout the match, across formats. A major factor in how a cricket ball behaves in flight is its spin, which interacts with a dimensionless quantity known as the Reynolds number. This number takes into account the density of the air, the dimensions of the ball, its speed, and the viscosity of the fluid (in this case, air). The combination of these factors determines how much and in what way the ball deviates from its path. To better understand these dynamics, the research team used a wake survey rake, a device consisting of multiple tubes designed to measure the pressure downstream of the ball. This was used in conjunction with an advanced imaging system capable of detecting minute pressure variations in attached pressure gauges. Their experiments involved observing cricket balls rotating at speeds of up to 2,500 revolutions per minute in a controlled wind tunnel environment. The simultaneous traversal imaging technique combined with the traditional pressure gauges used in this study yielded remarkable precision, exceeding all expectations, Siddharth notes. This approach allowed the team to replicate the complex and dynamic situations that occur during a cricket match within the confines of a wind tunnel, providing valuable insights into the aerodynamics involved. One of the key findings of the study is that as the cricket ball spins, low-pressure zones around it expand and intensify. These zones then shift and weaken as they move downstream. At higher spin rates, the low-pressure zone changes to a persistent bilobed shape, which is a critical factor in the ball’s unpredictable trajectory. These results support the idea that modern bowling techniques take advantage of the Magnus effecta phenomenon, in which the rapid rotation of an object in the air generates forces that cause it to move in unexpected ways. The Magnus effect has long been known in physics, but its application to cricket, particularly with these new bowling methods, highlights the sophisticated strategies used by top bowlers. (a) Side view of a bowler's grip on a cricket ball, showing the direction of spin; (b) conventional Magnus force; and (c) reverse Magnus force. (CREDIT: MDPI) Looking ahead, Siddharth and his team are keen to further explore the physics of cricket ball dynamics. They want to investigate how other variables, such as the wear and tear on the ball during a match, affect its aerodynamic properties. Such research could not only enhance the understanding of cricket, but also contribute to the broader field of sports physics, where the interaction between equipment and environmental factors often plays a critical role in athletic performance. This study reveals the complexities behind a seemingly simple bowling technique and provides insight into the complex world of cricket ball aerodynamics. The Armfield C15-15 Wake Survey Rake measured the pressure downstream of the ball. (CREDIT: Amity University Dubai) As the sport continues to evolve, so will the understanding of the science that underpins it, allowing both players and fans to appreciate the subtle nuances that make cricket a game of skill, strategy and, increasingly, science.

