Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Tappen return to officiate Saturday night games, starting with reigning national champion Michigan hosting Fresno State on August 31, on NBC and Peacock

Dan Hicks, Jason Garrett and Zora Stephenson to announce Notre Dame Football, which opens the season against Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Maria Taylor, Chris Simms, Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach lead College Countdown Pregame Show with Ahmed Fareed, Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson on the Saturday Night Game Site

Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy and Tappen visit Colorado in Nebraska on September 7 on Primetime on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Connecticut August 20, 2024 NBC Sports, which will broadcast more than 30 Big Ten and Notre Dame football games this season on NBC and Peacock, including 10 Peacock exclusives, today announced its announcing teams for the 2024 college football season.

BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) back to Big Ten Saturday Night and will cover all primetime games except the Sept. 7 game. Eagle and Tappen return to the field following their roles in NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Blackledge begins its 31st seasonst season college football games. The trio will announce reigning national champion Michigan hosting Fresno State on NBC and Peacock on August 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL

NBC Sports unprecedented 34and Notre Dame Football season broadcast will have experienced play-by-play voice Dan Hicksanalyst Jason Garrettand reporter Zora Stephenson as the broadcast crew. Hicks returns to South Bend after covering Fighting Irish games from 2013-2016. Garrett, who is also an analyst for FNIAhad a 12-year career in the NFL as a quarterback and spent 16 years as an NFL coach, including nine as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Stephenson returns to the Notre Dame sideline for the third straight season.

BIG TEN FOOTBALL

Longtime play-by-play voice Paul Burmeister will cover Big Ten Football games throughout the season, including the highly anticipated Colorado-Nebraska primetime game on Saturday, September 7 on NBC and Peacock. Burmeister will be joined on Colorado-Nebraska by analyst and former University of Texas All-American quarterback Foal McCoywho played 14 seasons in the NFL, and Tappen on the sidelines. Also announcing Big Ten Football games this season will FNIA co-host Jac Collinsworth and the Olympic Games in Paris Gold Zone co-host Andreas Siciliano. In addition, experienced play-by-play voice Brendan Burke Rhode Island-Minnesota will announce former two-time Pro Bowl tight end on September 7 Kyle Rudolphwho played 12 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with the Minnesota Vikings. Sideline reporter Caroline Pineda returns for its second season.

BIG TEN COLLEGE COUNTDOWN PROGRAM

Host Maria Tayloranalyst Joshua Perryand reporter Nicole Auerbach back to NBC Sports college football studio show, featuring Football night in AmericaS Chris Simms I'm becoming an analyst.

Taylor is the host of Football night in Americathe most-watched studio show in sports. Perry, a former Ohio State linebacker, helped the team win the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014 and spent two seasons in the NFL. Simms, an analyst for FNIAplayed quarterback at the University of Texas (1999–2002) and had an eight-year NFL career after being selected in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

A host will be present at the playing location every Saturday Ahmed Fareed besides analysts Matt Cassel And Michael Robinson.

Cassel, a seventh-round pick out of USC in 2005, played quarterback in the NFL for 14 seasons, while Robinson, a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in 2006, played eight seasons in the NFL. Fareed currently hosts and reports on various events and properties for NBC Sports, including the Olympics, horse racing and the Premier League.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead to the most Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. Additionally, College Countdown will lead to the most Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G conversation with Todd and Noah, Hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, the show sees the two personalities delve into the new Big Ten conference, covering the biggest storylines in college football in the nation’s largest conference, as well as the games that headline Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impactful players and performances every Wednesday throughout the college football season. Click here to listen.

Running onto the fieldhosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, debuts Thursday, August 29, with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry discuss the biggest college football stories, preview the weekend ahead, analyze the college football playoff picture, and create a home for college sports fans who want breaking news, smart takes, and laughs.

NBC Sports 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football Games Announced So Far

Day Time (ET) Competition Platform Sat, Aug 31 7:30 pm Fresno State at Michigan NBC, Peacock Sat, Sept 7 Afternoon Rhode Island near Minnesota Peacock Sat, Sept 7 3:30 pm Northern Illinois at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat, Sept 7 7:30 pm Colorado near Nebraska NBC, Peacock Sat, Sept 7 10:00 p.m. Boise State at Oregon Peacock Sat, Sept 14 Afternoon Central Michigan near Illinois Peacock Sat, Sept 14 3:30 pm Washington State near Washington Peacock Sat, Sept 14 7:30 pm Indiana at UCLA NBC, Peacock Sat, Sep 21 3:30 pm Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat, Sept 28 3:30 pm Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat, Oct 12 3:30 pm Louisville at Notre Dame Peacock Sat, Nov 9 7:30 pm Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat, Nov 16 3:30 pm Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat, Nov 23 7:00 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (in Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri, Nov 29 7:30 pm Nebraska vs. Iowa NBC, Peacock

