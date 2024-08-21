Sports
Cannot crush rocks under pressure
Westfield celebrates opening of new tennis courts by starting season with victory
By RICHIE HALL
WESTFIELD Tennis legend Billie Jean King's famous quote, Pressure is a privilege, came in handy for the Westfield boys' tennis team on Tuesday.
The Shamrocks played their first official match at the much-anticipated new Westfields tennis facility against North Central. Shamrocks coach Tony Peters admitted there was some pressure to compete for the first time, given the large crowds attending the dual meet.
But there was no need to worry. The Rocks shrugged off the pressure and were given the privilege of a season-opening win, beating the Panthers 4-1. Westfield got dominant performances from its three singles players to secure the win early on.
I think the singles settled down a little bit quicker, Peters said. I know we had a couple of those singles guys come in and they said, I'm nervous. And I thought, Yeah, you're going to be nervous because there's more people watching this game than ever before.
The Shamrocks No. 1 singles player, junior Parker Paramoure, was the first player to win a match at the facility, with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. Freshman Luke Stoecker followed that up with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles. Junior Ajay Prasanna won the match with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles.
Parker played that guy last year and won in straight sets, but I think it was 7-5, 6-2 or something, Peters said. And so this year, to go 0-and-0, that shows what Parker can do, what his ability is. He played really well tonight.
Luke Stoecker, our freshman who is absolutely tested in the USTA (matches), came here and got his first win. Ajay is our 3 singles guy. He played really well. He had some tough points, but he fought and he was great.
In the doubles matches, Westfields' second team of seniors Jake Juntgen and Jack Brennan won 7-5, 6-1. The first doubles team of seniors Jay Hostetter and Parker Gibbs lost 7-5, 6-1.
The meeting followed a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility, which features 15 courts and a giant scoreboard with updated scores for every match. Members of the Westfield School Board were in attendance, along with Westfield Athletic Director Andy Tebbe and Shamrock girls tennis coach Trudy Coler.
The courts are post-tension concrete, which Tebbe said is the only way to build new courts. In theory, we don’t have to worry about cracks or anything like that. As for the scoreboard, Tebbe said we just felt like this was a venue that was worth having. It will allow spectators to keep up with the action on each court.
The scoreboard is very pleasing to the fans and adds: this is a great facility, not only for our kids, but for the community.
It's really exciting for the programs, for boys and girls tennis, Coler said. She also pointed out that it's exciting for the community, because these are community courts. People from the community can come out here and play. They can use the courts.
Additionally, Westfield Youth Sports (WYSI) will use the courts for its youth programs, ages 5 to 14. Coler said these new courts will help build the next generation of high school tennis players. And this is a big tennis community, so it’s exciting for the community.
Westfield returns to action tomorrow when they host Guerin Catholic.
