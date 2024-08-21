NHL ice hockey legend Zdeno Chara is an expert in the new sport of triathlon and will become an IRONMAN – Age Group News





After 24 seasons as an NHL star, Zdeno Chara needed a new boost when he retired from hockey in 2022. Time for triathlon. The 47-year-old was a fixture in American arenas for nearly a quarter century, spending time with the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. He was also the tallest man to ever play in the NHL at 6ft 9ins, earning him the nickname 'Big Z'. The highlight of Chara's hockey career came in 2011 when he led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup, but last Sunday in Sweden he accomplished something he looks back on with almost as much fondness. He became an Ironman. Chara on her way to Kona After retiring from the ice, the Slovakian great decided to run marathons and triathlons. His ultimate goal was to compete in the IRONMAN World Championship. Now he will make that dream come true in just under two months in Kona after a great performance in Kalmar. It was a special day for another reason. Chara chose to race for Kalmar because he has fond memories of the country, having spent time there during his time with Frjestad Bollklubb, a Swedish professional ice hockey team. He swam the 3.8 km Baltic Sea swimming course in a time of 1:26:08, cycled the 180 km bike course in 5:12:03 and ran the 42.2 km marathon in 3:48:54, finishing in a total time of 10:40:48. Former NHL ice hockey star Zdeno Chara will complete the IRONMAN Kalmar Triathlon in 2024 (Photo – Ulla Elm Geertsen, Getty Images for IRONMAN). 'Big Z' overwhelmed At the finish line in Kalmar's central square, Chara cheered: It was absolutely amazing; the fans and the people of Kalmar and Sweden are so great. I couldn't believe how many signs, posters, music and cheering there were. It was just spectacular. Thank you so much Kalmar. IRONMAN Kalmar was Chara’s first full IRONMAN triathlon, having completed IRONMAN70.3Western Massachusetts just a few months prior. Here, Chara was surprised by IRONMAN and his good friend, Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, with an invitation from IRONMAN to join him at the start line in Kona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tri247.com/triathlon-news/age-group/zdeno-chara-ice-hockey-nhl-boston-bruins-triathlon-ironman-kalmar-kona-spot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos