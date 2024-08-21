Cricket in enclosure with premolt G. pulchripes!

Hi! I have a 3 G. Pulchripes that I bought last October to get started in the hobby. Her first molt since I got her was in April (what a shock when I found her). Anyway, she has always been a great eater, so about a week and a half ago I threw a cricket in her enclosure and left for a few days without thinking about it, but last night I looked in her enclosure and saw the cricket in there. She is a ring cricket and they are agile, so even though I tried for 30 minutes I couldn't get it out with pliers. Eventually it crawled into my Ts shelter and there was nothing I could do. Also, 2 days ago she barricaded her shelter entrance (coconut shell) with substrate and webbing, so I really don't feel like lifting the shelter – it's hard to see in and I wouldn't want to scare her in the middle of her molt. Luckily she didn't molt during the night and despite me putting lettuce leaves and toilet rolls down to try and get the cricket out during the night, it's probably still in there. I really don't know what to do and I will DEFINITELY never leave a cricket alone again (rookie mistake I know) – I usually use mealworms and crush the head, I was just trying something new :/

Right now I'm just hoping she's not in pre-molt (has it been 4 months since her last molt?), that ring crickets are harmless (did you read that on Reddit?) or that I can somehow get it out???

Please any advice is appreciated I feel awful.

(Here is a picture of the little pest that is plaguing me)