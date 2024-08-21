UTT 2024: New teams, new format make for challenging title battle





No franchise has ever won the coveted Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) silverware twice. Chennai Lions came agonisingly close to retaining their title last season but fell short against Goa Challengers 7-8 in a thrilling final. With the sixth edition of the competition kicking off on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, the Lions will be hoping to regain the title on home soil. However, the addition of two new teams to the mix – Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots – will only add another hurdle for Achanta Sharath Kamal and Co. It all depends on how we start the season, as we have little to no information about the rest of the teams because it is a new system. Our preparations remain the same as every year, and hopefully we will go to the play-offs this season, Sharath said while addressing the media on the eve of the lung-opener between the reigning champions Challengers and the Patriots. Sharath is referring to a revision of the competition format. The teams will be divided into two groups of four during the competition phase. Each side will play the three teams in the same group five times and then two teams randomly selected from the other group. The top four teams will later advance to the semi-finals scheduled for September 5 and 6. The final will take place on September 7. READ | Preview, schedule, selections, streaming info and everything you need to know about UTT season 5 Each match consists of five matches: two men's singles, two women's singles and one mixed doubles. Missing in action Six of the 12 international stars from the 2023 squad will be missing from the upcoming version of the franchise competition. Romania's Bernadette Szocs, world number 13 and winner of the women's Olympic Games round of 16 with 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, is the highest-ranked player in the competition, followed by Nigeria's Aruna Quadri (20). In addition, the debut of world number 17 Nina Mittelham in the competition would not go ahead after the German paddler suffered a hand injury at Paris 2024. Poland's Natalia Bajor (world number 36) was announced as her replacement in Puneri Paltan's squad earlier this month. A few key Indian names, including Paris-returner Kamath and Sreeja Akula, have also pulled out. While the former cited personal reasons, Akula, who reached the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles at the Olympics, is recovering from a stress fracture. PLOWS Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), T. Reeth Rishya, Pritha Vartikar, Jash Modi Chennai Lions: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das, Abhinandh PB Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (Austria), Yashansh Malik, Lakshita Narang Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani, Mihai Bobocica (Italy) Jaipur Patriots: Nithyashree Mani, Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta PBG Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Amalraj Antony Puneri Paltan Table Tennis: Ayhika Mukherjee, Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar, Natalia Bajor (Poland) U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Maria Xiao (Spain)

