Alabama Football Signs 5-Star RB Akylin Dear





Alabama football had a recruiting victory on Tuesday when 2025 running back Akylin AK Dear announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Dear announced the news on social media in collaboration with Hayes Fawcett of On3. Dear was previously committed to Ole Miss. He withdrew from Lane Kiffin's Rebels in late June. The Mississippi native is listed as a five-star prospect on the 247Sports composite. Dear possesses the ability to play in both a zone and power scheme at the next level, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Carter Petagna wrote about Dear in his scouting reportThe Quitman High School star displays patience and vision at the line of scrimmage, while showcasing the short-range burst and explosiveness to transition from the first to second level to create separation between the tackles. An efficient mover who can make defenders miss with his one-cut dodge or contact balance, Dear excels at finding hidden yardage and accounting for yards after contact using his powerful lower half. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Dear is listed as the No. 2 running back in the 2025 class according to the 247 composite. The service ranks him as the No. 31 overall player in the class. Dear chose the Crimson Tide over a top three that also included Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He finished his junior season at Quitman with 2,016 rushing yards, along with 27 touchdowns. He became Alabama's 20th player in the class of 2025. The Crimson Tides' class ranks second in the nation, behind only Ohio State. Dear is the sixth 247 composite five-star to join the class, joining Montgomery Carver's Anthony Rogers, a four-star prospect, as the No. 2 running back in Alabama's group.

