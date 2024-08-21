Wheaties honors tennis champion Coco Gauff with its first iconic orange box





MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Wheaties today announced its newest limited-edition box featuring tennis champion and role model for young athletes everywhere, Coco Gauff. Wheaties has been celebrating incredible athletes for over 100 years, and Gauff’s announcement comes on the heels of sports icon and equality champion Billie Jean King’s debut earlier this year, and just in time to kick off the 2024 US Open Fan Week. “At 20 years old, Coco Gauff is already showing the world that anything is possible if you dare to dream — the definition of a Wheaties Champion,” said KC Glaser, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties. “We’re thrilled to recognize Coco as our newest Wheaties Champion amid her incredible season on the court and her continued activism work off the court.” In 2023, Gauff achieved another dream when, at age 19, she became the youngest American to win the US Open Tennis Championships since Serena Williams in 1999. Today, she has seven Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles titles and is the #2 ranked female singles player in the world. In 2024, Gauff was the only athlete and youngest guest of honor to be named to TIME's Women of the Year list. Gauff is a fighter and champion on and off the tennis court. She is known for her activism and is committed to fighting social and racial inequalities and making tennis more accessible to children in disadvantaged neighborhoods. In honor of her first Wheaties cover, Gauff will join Billie Jean King on stage at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during US Open Fan Week on August 20, 2024. During the event, King, a 39-time Grand Slam champion, will pass the Wheaties Champion torch to Gauff, celebrating a new generation of greatness. The two will share their experiences in sports and activism, how those experiences have shaped their careers, and what it means to be a Wheaties Champion. “It’s an honor to be featured in the next Wheaties box, especially as the legendary Billie Jean King passes on the historic ‘Wheaties Champion’ title to me,” said Gauff. “I’ve had so many role models in this sport who have helped me on my professional and personal journey, and I hope to continue to encourage the next generation to work hard and dream big as well.” Coco Gauff’s limited-edition Wheaties box is available at major retailers beginning this month for $6.19. While Wheaties continues to honor world-class athletes with its signature Orange Box, the brand is also celebrating everyday athletes everywhere with Wheaties Protein cereal, announced earlier this year. This Wheaties innovation is General Mills’ highest protein cereal offering to date with over 20g of protein per serving and is available nationwide in two delicious flavors, Honey Pecan and Maple Almond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.generalmills.com/news/press-releases/wheaties-honors-tennis-champion-coco-gauff-with-her-first-iconic-orange-box The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos