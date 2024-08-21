“Can see the growth”: Manika Batra on ultimate table tennis







Indian table tennis is on a roll thanks to the advent of the UTT tournament that attracts top players from across the world, feels Manika Batra, who is the most prominent face of the women’s game in the country. Manika and Sreeja Akula recently created history by becoming the first Indian table tennis players to reach the Olympic singles pre-quarterfinals in Paris. The 29-year-old Manika will next represent Bengaluru Smashers in the eight-team Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) competition, which begins here on Thursday. “Personally it has helped me because the players for UTT come from different countries and we play against them, we play with them,” Manika told reporters in Chennai on Wednesday. “It's really fun and we're enjoying it. I see the growth that's happening, especially in women's table tennis in India, how we're all performing internationally. We've improved a lot from UTT.” Manika lost 0-3 to Japan's Miu Hirano in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles in Paris. In the team event, India, represented by Manika, Sreeja and Archana Kamath, lost 1-3 to Germany in the quarterfinals. In the UTT, Manika's most anticipated match will be against world number 13 Bernadette Szocs from Romania, who will be playing for Ahmedabad SG Pipers. The two players also faced each other in the quarterfinals of the team event at the Paris Olympics, with India winning the match 3-2. Bernadette said, “I love playing here; I love all the fans who are big supporters of table tennis. And of course, when I come here, everything is perfect, with a good organization.” Veteran Sharath Kamal, who will lead Chennai Lions in UTT, feels that the performance chart of Indian players is gradually going up. “This is the first time that both Indian teams, men and women, qualified for the Olympics in the team event. The girls went further; they played to the quarterfinals in the team event and especially Manika and Sreeja reached the last 16 in the individual event,” Sharath pointed out. “So, performances like this are constantly coming and India is constantly growing on the international stage and we are looking forward to more growth.” Nigerian legend Quadri Aruna is returning to the tournament and his clash with Sharath is expected to be one of the highlights of the tournament. “With the huge spending on table tennis in India, we have seen tremendous growth. Indian players are already title contenders in most of the tournaments in the world. So I think table tennis in India has improved a lot,” said Aruna, who will be representing U Mumba TT. UTT 2024 selections: SG Pipers of Ahmedabad: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar, Jash Modi. Lions of Chennai: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das, Abhinandh PB. Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (Austria), Yashansh Malik, Lakshita Narang. Athlead Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani, Mihai Bobocica (Italy). Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta, Nithyashree Mani. PBG Bengaluru smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Amalraj Anthony. Table tennis shoes: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar. In HomeTT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Maria Xiao (Spain). (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published via a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/table-tennis/can-see-growth-especially-in-womens-table-tennis-in-india-manika-on-utt-6385734 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos