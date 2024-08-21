Jaipur Patriots take on Athlead Goa Challengers in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 season opener; PBG's Manika Batra clashes with Bernadette Szocs | More Sports News





The stage is set for the IndianOil Ultimate table tennis (UTT) 2024, where rivalries will reignite, stars will collide and new icons will emerge in 23 high-intensity bands. The action kicks off with reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers hiring rookies Jaipur Patriots at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The competition, which will run for 17 days, will culminate in the grand finale on September 7.

IndianOil UTT 2024 promises exciting matches, including a long-awaited rematch between India's best paddler Beads silver and World No. 13 Bernadette Socs The two have faced each other several times since their junior years, with Manika winning their last meeting in the women's team event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Speaking about how interacting with the best has changed her game, PBG Bengaluru Smashers Manika had this to say: Personally, it has helped me because the players in UTT come from different countries, and we play against them, we play with them. It is fun and we enjoy it. I see the growth that is happening, especially in women’s table tennis in India, how we are all performing internationally. We have improved a lot from UTT.

The season also sees the return of two legends: Achanta Sharath Kamal And Aruna paintings . As the highest ranked male player in the competition, Aruna will be pitted against Sharath, the highest ranked Indian male paddler. Their encounter will be one of the highlights of IndianOil UTT 2024.

Sharath, who is in charge Lions of Chennai will bring glory to his hometown and the passionate fans that fill the stands. He will be joined by UTT's youngest player, who forms a dynamic team ready to fight for the title.

After dispelling the fears of Indian TT fans about his immediate retirement, Sharath spoke about India’s growth in table tennis, which has culminated in several Olympic milestones: This is the first time that both Indian teams, men and women, have qualified for the Olympics in the team event. The girls have gone further; they have played in the quarterfinals in the team event, and especially Manika and Sreeja (Akula) have reached the last 16 in the individual event (in Paris 2024). So, achievements like these are constantly happening, and India has been constantly growing on the international stage and we are looking forward to more growth.

Adding to Sharath’s comments, Nigerian great Quadri Aruna said: With the huge spending on table tennis in India, we have seen tremendous growth. Indian players are already title contenders in most of the tournaments in the world. So I think table tennis in India has improved a lot. Aruna also expressed his joy over his return to UTT with U Mumba TT. I am very happy to be back here in India this season. I am very excited to be in the same team.

Reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers, hosted by Harmeet Desai and undefeated Yangzi Liu from UTT 2023, will attempt to achieve what no team has achieved before: defend their title.

It’s a privilege to represent Athlead Goa Challengers again this time. Last year we qualified with a points margin and went on to win the title. So it’s been a very, very special season with a special team. I’m looking forward to this year because it’s a different scenario because there are eight teams that you’re fighting against. So we’re very confident because this team has been very consistent and made the play-offs three out of four times. So I’m looking forward and excited to play this season, Harmeet said of his team’s chances.

All participating teams have six players and two coaches who compete in five competition phases. Each match consists of five matches (in this order) Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men's Singles and Women's Singles played over three games. The first team to win eight games secures the draw, while each game counts as a point for the team total. The four teams with the most points at the end of the competition phase advance to the semi-finals.

Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers make their debut this season, taking the IndianOil UTT 2024 squad to eight teams for the first time since its inception. The expansion brings 48 players, including 16 internationals, to the fifth edition of the competition.

Speaking about her long-awaited debut with new team Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Szocs said: I am very excited to be part of UTT again. It was a pleasure to be invited again. I love playing here; I love all the fans who are big supporters of table tennis. And of course, everything is always perfect when I come here, with a good organization. So I am very happy to be back here and I hope that this time I can win with my new team.

Snehit SFR, meanwhile, underlined Jaipur Patriots’ goals for the campaign: We are up against Goa challenges. They are the reigning champions and we want to win the match and set the tone for the tournament. Since we are a new franchise, there is a lot of new energy and a lot of enthusiasm because the management has a lot of experience in different sports. I think we have a great team and a great chance to do well this season.

Promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India, UTT has contributed significantly to the growth of table tennis in India since its inception in 2017. Indian TT has made remarkable progress, culminating in the historic participation of Team India in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

IndianOil UTT 2024 will provide a platform for players like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Ayhika Mukherjee to continue their stellar performances and take the game to the next level.

On making UTT history as the only player to play for the same team five times, Sathiyan said: It is great to be back with Dabang Delhi TTC. For me, Delhi has always been together, like a family. I am happy with the confidence the management has and it is great that we have made the play-offs every season, we have played well as a team. I hope that streak continues but we will take it one match at a time.

UTT has helped me a lot. It’s a big stage and it has boosted my confidence and I could play in a similar atmosphere as outside. Everyone watches UTT from (my home state) West Bengal and everyone loves it and they really want to be a part of it, Ayhika, who has beaten world number 1 Sun Yingsha since the last edition, remarked on the growing popularity of UTT.

Matches will be televised on Sports18 Khel and streamed live on JioCinema in India, with an international audience tuning in via Facebook Live. Tickets will be available online via BookMyShow and offline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Squads

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar, Jash Modi

Chennai Lions: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das, Abhinandh PB

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (Austria), Yashansh Malik, Lakshita Narang

Athlead Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani, Mihai Bobocica (Italy)

Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta, Nithyashree Mani

PBG Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Amalraj Anthony

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Maria Xiao (Spain).

