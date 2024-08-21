Hockey superstar Jaromir Jagr appears in the Redbirds locker room as McGill begins its 149th year in the Czech Republic

Next match: at UQTR* 14-09-2024 | 4:00 PM 14 Sept. (Sat) / 4:00 PM bee UQTR* History

PRAGUE (Czech Republic) Hockey superstar Jaromir Jagr appeared in the McGill men's hockey team's locker room on Tuesday, but unfortunately he was unable to play for the Redbirds, who celebrated their 149th year of existence with a 4-1 loss at the opening of the Czech International Tournament.

Jagr, a 52-year-old player who owns and occasionally still plays for his hometown team Kladno, was visiting to welcome McGill, the reigning bronze medalist from OUA and U SPORTS, to his country.

Mathias Filips scored just 62 seconds into the game and teammate Ondrej Blaha scored twice, including a shorthanded marker and an empty-netter, as the Czech Extraliga team walked away with the victory. It was the second win in three pre-season games for Kladno, as the college team began its 10th overseas tour and first since 2007.

Trailing 2-0, McGill halved the lead at 19:42 when Charles-Antoine Dumont converted passes from senior forward Zachary Gallant and second-year defender Nicolas Pavan collected assists on the game. A managerial sophomore, Dumont is coming off a solid freshman campaign in which he scored 16 goals and 31 points in 41 total games.

But Kladno regained the two-goal lead in the seventh minute of the middle frame when Martin Nemcik found the back of the net.

“It was a memorable start to the season, the meeting Jaromir Jagr and play against his Kladno team,” he said David Urquhart in his fourth year as head coach at McGill. “We arrived in Munich on Sunday night and had our first practice yesterday. It's all happening pretty quickly for (us), so for them to start the season like this, where they're going to a really special place… it's one of those experiences that I'll never forget. The game itself, the execution, it wasn't where we normally are in the regular season… and it's something that we'll build on in the next few days.

“We knew they would be strong because they come from a top league, an Extraliga team… When we spoke to the boys before the game, we said that we had to prepare for this game as if it was going to be the toughest game of the year. You can see that (Kladno) came out of the blocks very strong and those two goals in the first period were a big part of the victory for them.”

The Knights held a 39-14 advantage in goalie shots Adam Brizgala recorded 13 saves for the win and McGill starter Alexis Schacht saved 35 shots in a losing cause.

The Redbirds were 0-for-6 on the power play, while Kladno was 0-for-5.

“This trip is something that the team will remember forever,” Urquhart noted. “We have a lot of alumni who have come through the program over the years who have had the opportunity to go on one of these European trips and it's something that they always remember and talk about when we have alumni events. So giving these guys the opportunity to experience that for themselves in a special place like Prague and Munich… two great European cities that they get to see and two cultures that are distinctly different from home. They're going to come out of this experience as more well-rounded people and that's really what we want to do. Not just build a good hockey team, but build better people.”

McGill will play Division 3 team Pribram on August 22 before closing out the tournament on August 24 against the Czech University Selects, an all-star group, in Prague.

“It is clear that we have a strong foundation of strong, hard-working teammates in our dressing room,” Urquhart added. “This European training camp is an excellent opportunity for us to establish the habits and standards that will allow us to excel at the national championship in Ottawa in March next year and to come closer together as a team, both on and off the ice.”

REDBIRDS RAP: Four new faces recruited from the QMJHL made their debut in a McGill jersey: Charles Boutin , Maxime Pellerin , Charles Truchon And Mathis Gauthier The quartet are among the 1,472 players who have played for McGill since the hockey team debuted on January 31, 1877.

SCORING OVERVIEW

FOLLOW CURRENT OVERSEAS TOUR VIGNETTES VIA INSTAGRAM

REDBIRDS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

2024-25 McGILL HOCKEY TEAM SCHEDULE

SOURCE:

Count Zukerman

Sports spokesperson

McGill University – Athletics and Recreation

CELL: 514-983-7012

TWITTER: @EarlZukerman

EMAIL: [email protected]