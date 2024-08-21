Sports
Hockey superstar Jaromir Jagr appears in the Redbirds locker room as McGill begins its 149th year in the Czech Republic
PRAGUE (Czech Republic) Hockey superstar Jaromir Jagr appeared in the McGill men's hockey team's locker room on Tuesday, but unfortunately he was unable to play for the Redbirds, who celebrated their 149th year of existence with a 4-1 loss at the opening of the Czech International Tournament.
Jagr, a 52-year-old player who owns and occasionally still plays for his hometown team Kladno, was visiting to welcome McGill, the reigning bronze medalist from OUA and U SPORTS, to his country.
Mathias Filips scored just 62 seconds into the game and teammate Ondrej Blaha scored twice, including a shorthanded marker and an empty-netter, as the Czech Extraliga team walked away with the victory. It was the second win in three pre-season games for Kladno, as the college team began its 10th overseas tour and first since 2007.
Trailing 2-0, McGill halved the lead at 19:42 when Charles-Antoine Dumont converted passes from senior forward Zachary Gallant and second-year defender Nicolas Pavan collected assists on the game. A managerial sophomore, Dumont is coming off a solid freshman campaign in which he scored 16 goals and 31 points in 41 total games.
But Kladno regained the two-goal lead in the seventh minute of the middle frame when Martin Nemcik found the back of the net.
“It was a memorable start to the season, the meeting Jaromir Jagr and play against his Kladno team,” he said David Urquhartin his fourth year as head coach at McGill. “We arrived in Munich on Sunday night and had our first practice yesterday. It's all happening pretty quickly for (us), so for them to start the season like this, where they're going to a really special place… it's one of those experiences that I'll never forget. The game itself, the execution, it wasn't where we normally are in the regular season… and it's something that we'll build on in the next few days.
“We knew they would be strong because they come from a top league, an Extraliga team… When we spoke to the boys before the game, we said that we had to prepare for this game as if it was going to be the toughest game of the year. You can see that (Kladno) came out of the blocks very strong and those two goals in the first period were a big part of the victory for them.”
The Knights held a 39-14 advantage in goalie shots Adam Brizgala recorded 13 saves for the win and McGill starter Alexis Schacht saved 35 shots in a losing cause.
The Redbirds were 0-for-6 on the power play, while Kladno was 0-for-5.
“This trip is something that the team will remember forever,” Urquhart noted. “We have a lot of alumni who have come through the program over the years who have had the opportunity to go on one of these European trips and it's something that they always remember and talk about when we have alumni events. So giving these guys the opportunity to experience that for themselves in a special place like Prague and Munich… two great European cities that they get to see and two cultures that are distinctly different from home. They're going to come out of this experience as more well-rounded people and that's really what we want to do. Not just build a good hockey team, but build better people.”
McGill will play Division 3 team Pribram on August 22 before closing out the tournament on August 24 against the Czech University Selects, an all-star group, in Prague.
“It is clear that we have a strong foundation of strong, hard-working teammates in our dressing room,” Urquhart added. “This European training camp is an excellent opportunity for us to establish the habits and standards that will allow us to excel at the national championship in Ottawa in March next year and to come closer together as a team, both on and off the ice.”
REDBIRDS RAP: Four new faces recruited from the QMJHL made their debut in a McGill jersey: Charles Boutin, Maxime Pellerin, Charles Truchon And Mathis GauthierThe quartet are among the 1,472 players who have played for McGill since the hockey team debuted on January 31, 1877.
FOLLOW CURRENT OVERSEAS TOUR VIGNETTES VIA INSTAGRAM
REDBIRDS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
2024-25 McGILL HOCKEY TEAM SCHEDULE
SOURCE:
Count Zukerman
Sports spokesperson
McGill University – Athletics and Recreation
CELL: 514-983-7012
TWITTER: @EarlZukerman
EMAIL: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://mcgillathletics.ca/news/2024/8/20/mens-hockey-hockey-superstar-jagr-shows-up-in-redbirds-dressing-room-as-mcgill-kicks-off-149th-year.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hockey superstar Jaromir Jagr appears in the Redbirds locker room as McGill begins its 149th year in the Czech Republic
- PM Modi to discuss Ukraine conflict resolution with President Zelensky during kyiv trip
- Countries at risk of strong earthquakes
- Imran Khan demands public trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed
- Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 250 Complete PPR Draft Rankings for 2024
- Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls
- Court ruling deals blow to Jokowi's dynastic legacy in Indonesia
- Faculty of Health Sciences – McMaster University
- Stock Market, Economy & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Jaipur Patriots take on Athlead Goa Challengers in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 season opener; PBG's Manika Batra clashes with Bernadette Szocs | More Sports News
- The police have launched a new raid in the house of Andrew Tate in Romania BBC News
- Emotional Biden passes the torch to Harris at the Democratic National Convention