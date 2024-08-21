Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 full schedule, selection, times, live streaming | Other sports news





Ultimate Table Tennis 2024

The Ultimate Table Tennis League is back for its fifth season, with two new teams joining the 2024 edition. Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers are the new teams joining, taking the total number of teams from six to eight. Reigning champions Goa Challengers will take on debutants Jaipur Patriots in the first match of the season, while Puneri Paltan TT will take on Ahmedabad SG Pipers as their first opponent of the competition. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 will follow a new format with eight teams divided into two groups. In each tie, teams will play nine matches against each other, with each match consisting of three games. The winner of the tie will be the team that wins five games first. UTT 2024 will feature a total of 48 players, including 16 international players. The competition will feature prominent names from the Indian table tennis circuit such as Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula. Full roster of all 8 UTT 2024 teams Ploughing Players Ahmedabad SG Pipers Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (France), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, Reeth Rishya Bengaluru Smashers Alvaro Robles (Spain), Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Lily Zhang (USA), Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha Lions of Chennai Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (France), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (Japan), Sharath Kamal Dabang Delhi TTC Andreas Levenko (Austria), Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik Goa Challengers Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica (Italy), Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade Jaipur Patriots Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Moumita Dutta, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit SFR, Nithyashree Mani, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) Room TT Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (Spain), Quadri Aruna (Nigeria), Sutirtha Mukherjee Puneri PaltanTT Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Ayhika Mukherjee, Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Natalia Bajor (Poland), Yashini Sivasankar Full schedule of Ultimate Table tennis 2024 Date Ploughing Time August 22 Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots 7:30 PM IST August 23 Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers 5:00 PM IST August 23 Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers 7:30 PM IST August 24 Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT 5:00 PM IST August 24 Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers 7:30 PM IST August 25 Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC 5:00 PM IST August 25 U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots 7:30 PM IST August 26 Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT 7:30 PM IST August 27 U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers 7:30 PM IST August 28 Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers 7:30 PM IST August 29 Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots 7:30 PM IST August 30 Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT 5:00 PM IST August 30 Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT 7:30 PM IST August 31st Bengaluru Smashers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers 5:00 PM IST August 31st Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers 7:30 PM IST 01-09-2019 Puneri Paltan TT vs Jaipur Patriots 5:00 PM IST 01-09-2019 Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers 7:30 PM IST Sep-02 U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers 7:30 PM IST 03-09-2019 Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT 7:30 PM IST Sep-04 Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers 7:30 PM IST Sep-05 Semi Final 1 – 1st vs 4th 7:30 PM IST September 6 Semi Final 2 – 2nd vs 3rd 7:30 PM IST Sep-07 Final – Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner 7:30 PM IST When does Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 start? The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis starts on August 22, 2024. How many draws are there in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024? The Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 tournament will feature a total of 23 matches. What time does Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 start? Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 matches will start at 19:30 IST on singles match days, and at 17:00 IST on doubles match days. Where will the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 matches take place? The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, will host the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 matches. How many teams are participating in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024? A total of eight teams will participate in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024. Where in India is the live broadcast of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 available? The live broadcast of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 can be seen on Sports 18 Khel. Where in India is Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 live stream available? The Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 live stream will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

First publication: August 21, 2024 | 6:03 PM IS

