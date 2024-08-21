Cricket Canada's interference destroys teams' progress

AP photo

Article Contents Cricket Canada is not yet familiar with the expression 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'.

Article Contents Just weeks after a highly commendable performance in the World Twenty20 Cup, the board made two major changes that were unnecessary and the team is paying the price. While the national team was preparing for the trip to the Netherlands last week, the board refused to extend the contract of coach Pubudu Dassanayake, as it expired at the end of July. Then, out of nowhere, he dealt the team another blow by stripping Saad Bin Zafar of his captaincy and replacing him with Nicholas Kirton. We apologize, but this video failed to load. Play Video Dassanayake's dismissal came as no surprise, as several reports leading up to the Twenty20 tournament had stated that Canada would be the only team in the global event without a coach, given that he had been sacked. But the board quickly backtracked in the face of the storm that would ensue on the world stage.

Article Contents

Article Contents In an exclusive interview with The sunDassanayake said he was allowed to travel with the squad at the very last minute and said he felt like he had a sword hanging over his head. The three-man selection committee selected the line-up for the group matches without the coach's input and, although his contribution was minimal, the coach still planned the victory over Test nation Ireland in one of the biggest upsets of the first round. It was special to beat a Test team (Ireland), Dassanayake said, and I think if I had my way during the tournament we might have qualified for the second stage. But there was too much interference from the board in who would play. Under his leadership, Canada qualified for the Twenty20 tournament for the first time and regained its one-day international status after almost a decade when it finished top of a qualifying tournament in Namibia.

Article Contents Rumours of unrest in the Canadian camp have not stopped since a new national committee was elected. Dassanayake has even put on paper that his contract will automatically be extended for the next two years if the team qualifies for the Twenty20 tournament and the ODI. He has acted on both counts. Canada Cricket has ignored its own contract and advertised the coaching position as vacant. Dassanayake has filed a lawsuit for wrongful dismissal and his lawyers have not heard from the national body. The dismissal of Bin Zafar, one of the mainstays of the team, surprised everyone in the local cricket circles. Bin Zafar was brilliant in the Twenty20 World Cup with his spin bowling and on-field strategy.

Article Contents But that did not matter, because the board, who of course did not know how to tell the difference between white-ball cricket and tennis balls, appointed Kirton as captain for the second round of League 2 matches in the Netherlands. In the opening round in Dubai earlier this year under Dassanayake and Bin Zafar, Canada opened with four straight wins, including two victories over Scotland and hosts United Arab Emirates. This is not a criticism of the 26-year-old Kirton, who is an excellent and experienced batsman, but why stir things up if no change is needed? According to a report by the Canadian Press, the decision on the coach and captain was made by the board of directors, said Cricket Canada CEO Ingleton Liburd.

Article Contents The team began the second phase of qualifying for the ICC League 2 in the Netherlands last week and it has been a disaster as Canada have lost all four of their 50-over matches. After the first two defeats against the Netherlands and the USA, Liburd expected better results in the next two meetings, as leaving immediately after the GT20 tournament in Brampton hampered the preparation you need for an ODI series (one-day international). Recommended by Editorial No place like home for Dilpreet Singh Bajwa as he scoops first 'ton' for a Canadian cricketer Popular GT20 cricket competition, fuelled by fans, top sponsors and high salaries, continues But that comment, combined with the next one about the change of captaincy, makes no sense if you understand cricket.

Article Contents Liburd said the 37-year-old Bin Zafar was nearing the end of his active career. We wanted to build a new team under new leadership after the World Cup, the former Canadian captain and top-order batsman said. An experienced man is needed at the helm of the side and Bin Zafar has proven himself time and again with the ball and his expertise since taking charge in 2022. Canada completed a terrible run of four straight defeats after losing to the USA by 50 runs in Rotterdam last weekend. The USA piled up 278 for eight with Smit Patel top-scorer with 70 from 84 balls and Aaron Jones with 50 from 53 balls. Canada was fired for 225 points thanks to a 4-for-20 scoring effort from Shadley Van Schalkwyk. For Canada, Bin Zafar was again the bowler of choice with a superb analysis of three for 30 from 10 overs and Kaleem Sana took two for 39. Shreyas Movva and Pargat Singh shone in a fifth-wicket partnership of 108 runs, but after Singh fell for 72 from 80 balls the team collapsed. Wicketkeeper Movva, who shone with his bat in the four matches, showed his class with 68 runs from 95 balls. Visit our sports section for the latest news and analysis.

Article Contents