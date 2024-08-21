Bob Motzko optimistic as Gophers men's hockey season approaches





College football season starts Saturday with a handful of games in week zero, and you know what that means? College hockey season is right around the corner.

With just six weeks to go before his team opens its exhibition game at St. Cloud State, Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko took stock of his team Tuesday, and he's pleased with what he sees. A deep and talented group of defensemen, forwards with offensive flair and young players with grit have the coach optimistic for the season.

Here are a few storylines to keep an eye on:

The defensive trio of Brock Faber, Jackson LaCombe and Ryan Johnson, two NHL second-round picks and a first-round pick, helped the Gophers earn back-to-back NCAA Frozen Four trips and came within a whisker of winning the 2023 national championship before heading to the pro ranks. Motzko said he believes he has a better group of defensemen this season.

I hate to say it, but I don't think we'll miss a beat, said Motzko, whose team advanced to the Sioux Falls Regional finals last season and finished 23-11-5 in its first year without Faber, Johnson and LaCombe since 2000. That's a compliment because of how excellent that group was. This is the strongest defensive corps in a cycle that I've ever been around.

The group Motzko is praising includes sophomore Sam Rinzel, a first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks; sophomore Luke Mittelstadt, a seventh-round pick of Montreal; senior Mike Koster, a fifth-round pick of Toronto; and junior Cal Thomas, a sixth-round pick of Arizona.

Add in freshman John Whipple, a fifth-round pick by Detroit from the U.S. National Team Development Program, and Leo Gruba, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound player who scored 22 goals and 35 assists last season with Fargo of the USHL, and the Gophers are on the blue line.

This one was actually a little bigger and a little dirtier, Motzko said of his D Corps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-gophers-mens-hockey-bob-motzko-sam-rinzel-luke-middelstadt-mike-koster/601126119 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos