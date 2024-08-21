Is there money in table tennis? Top paddler Archana Kamath quits the sport to pursue academic studies, raising questions about economic viability | Sport-others News





Days after her stunning performance at the Paris Olympics, 24-year-old paddler Archana Kamath left her coach Anshul Garg stunned when she told him she no longer wanted to play table tennis professionally. She saw no future in it and it didn’t make sense for her long-term future. She wanted to go to the US to study. However, she was open to a candid conversation with him.

Archana struggled in the run-up to the Paris Olympics, with her place in the three-man team thrown into doubt after she was chosen over Ayhika Mukherjee, who had beaten world number one Sun Yingsha earlier this year and was in great form.

Still, Archana was undeterred by the murmurs and was instrumental in the Indian women's table tennis team making history by reaching the quarterfinals of the team event, the country's best-ever performance at the Summer Games in table tennis. Archana was the lone contender in India's loss to Germany, winning the only game in the tie against a much higher-ranked Xiaona Shan. All she asked Garg was if there was a possibility of winning a medal at the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. Garg was at a loss for words at first. It’s hard to answer such a question. After all, table tennis has been dominated by the Chinese for decades. They have won gold in the men’s and women’s team events since its inception in 2008. They have also dominated the singles, both men’s and women’s. Only countries like Japan, Korea, and Chinese Taipei, and a certain Swede named Truls Moregard, have managed to compete with them on the international stage. India is far behind. Their best performance was when Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula reached the round of 16 in Paris. A medal is still a long way off. I told her it is difficult. It is going to take a lot of hard work. She is outside the top 100 in the world but she has improved so much in the last few months. But I think she has already decided to go. And once she has decided, it is difficult to change it, Garg told The Indian Express. Archana didn’t want to put herself in the rut of being a professional paddler, juggling between national and international tournaments where the payout is almost zero if you don’t at least make it to the semi-finals. She decided that studying abroad made more sense for a long-term plan. As a promising talent, she had the support of TOPs, Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) and other sponsors, but for her it was always an Olympic medal that drew her to the sport. And she is also brilliant in her studies. “My brother works in NASA. He is my idol and he also encourages me to study. So I am making time to complete all my studies and I am enjoying it. I am also good at it,” she told The Indian Express earlier this year. The economics of the sport did not appeal to her and she decided to enroll at the University of Michigan to, ironically, study economics. However, Archana's decision raises some important questions about whether it is economically viable to become a professional TT player in the country. Kamlesh Mehta, eight-time national champion and current secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), says the situation is improving drastically. Table tennis has a lot of corporate support. The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has only corporate owners. Players are also supported by professional sports organizations. There is a lot going on and the government with TTFI is doing everything to support players and create a system that makes players want to stay in the sport. The number of professional academies that have sprung up in the country is a testament to that. Our results on the international stage, even in junior tournaments, show that we are doing something right, he said. Garg, a national medallist himself, says the pipeline of promising players needs to be protected. The top players generally don’t have any problem because they get a lot of support. But what about the upcoming players? Yes, they get support in terms of training and equipment. No expense is spared there, but what about a livelihood? That will be difficult, so Archana’s decision is understandable, Garg said. National coach Massimo Costantini said India needs to create a strong system where players can take TT as a career. When I saw Archana compete, I thought, OK, we have won another tile in our mosaic of Indian table tennis players. I knew she was always thinking about her studies. It didn’t surprise me that much, but I understand her decision, says Costantini. We need to create a stronger system to make sports a career. We also need to think about how to preserve and ensure a better future for athletes who give a part of their lives to play for the country.

