No global solution for cricket, however positive, can work without India

In theory, it’s a good move, even belatedly. The World Cricketers Association (WCA) is looking at the global structure of the games to find solutions to the increasingly disjointed and constricted cricket calendar. The WCA has no confidence in the International Cricket Council (ICC) to do the job.

All very well, except for one thing: the WCA has no influence on India, which has a players’ association to comply with the Supreme Court directive. The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) is not a member of the WCA.

At the moment, the future of the game is not in the hands of the WCA or the ICC, if we are honest. It is in the hands of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). When Jagmohan Dalmiya was making decisions, the BCCI gathered the Associate Members and bought votes and influence. Since the arrival of billions in television money, the deal has become easier and less tiring. India generates most of the funds and calls the shots.

Interestingly, there is one Indian in the six-member review panel who points to where the real power lies. This is Sanjog Gupta, a die-hard cricket fan who has been following the sport in India for years. But that is not why he is on the panel. More importantly, he is the head of sports at Disney Star, the channel that changed the tone of cricket conversations.

Rich combination

India has the audience for the game, the market for products advertised on television and some of the best players in the world. It is a rich combination that no one dares to ignore.

The other members of the WCA panel are Paul Marsh (Australia), Sana Mir (Pakistan), Tony Irish (South Africa), Tom Harrison (England), James Kitching (former Director of Football Regulation, FIFA). Nothing they say or do is binding on India. In the current climate, it is dangerous for international teams to try to isolate India. It was almost tried once, but that was less about money than about governance.

According to the WCA, 84% of players are in favour of specific windows so that domestic franchise leagues and international cricket can coexist. This was an idea floated by India in the early days of the IPL but was rejected.

The WCA is looking at areas that need change. The issues range from scheduling (confusing and chaotic) that forces players to choose between club and country, to economic inequality (reliance on a few to fund the entire game). Player employment and contracts (which suffer from the lack of a clear global calendar, the WCA argues) is another area. All worth looking into. And we’ll know in December, when the recommendations are made, how many solutions are workable. In other words, how many India will find profitable to accept.

The idea that players deserve a say in the future of the game is a step forward from the past, when managers governed and players played, and the twain never met, so to speak. The argument then (though few expressed it) was that soldiers don’t get to decide future wars; that’s left to politicians.

No evolution

The BCCI has not gone beyond seeing players associations as trade unions that need to be reined in. Indian players have no organised way to get their ideas across, that is left to a few top players who tend to ignore the bigger picture in favour of what is best for them as individuals. Former players also dare not speak out against the BCCI, in case their chances dry up after retirement.

When Indian Cricketers Association president Aunshuman Gaekwad himself was in dire need of money for medical expenses, the ICA could do nothing. It was left to the BCCI secretary, who seems to decide most matters from Indian captaincy to player selection to performance awards, to announce a sum.

If it is difficult even for Indian players to reach their cricket board, it is unlikely that players from other countries will do so. It will take a lot of ego-boosting, pride-burnishing and esteem-building from one individual to make the WCA a success. Yet it has worked in other areas! Too cynical? Well, cynicism and pragmatism are close cousins.