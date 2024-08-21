Maine Football vs. Colgate: Ticket Information





Football

20-08-2024 22:29:00 hrs Black Bears host Colgate on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine football team opens its 132nd season against Colgate on Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m. at Morse Field at Alfond Stadium. SUBSCRIPTION CARDS: Season tickets for the 2024 season are still on sale and can be purchased starting at just $65 for the full season package. As a season member, you’ll enjoy a wealth of benefits including a free tailgating parking pass, a special commemorative season member gift, and more! Reserve your season membership today by clicking here. SOME MATCH TICKETS: Individual tickets for the home opener against Colgate and all other home games are on sale now. Individual ticket prices for the 2024 season range from $15 to $40. Reserve your individual match tickets here. UMAINE STUDENT CARDS: All UMaine students with a valid MaineCard can receive one free ticket to any home game. Students can pick up their tickets on game day at the Alfond Stadium student entrance, located on the southeast side of the stadium, near the Mahaney Diamond. GROUP CARDS:

Have a group you’d like to bring to Alfond Stadium this season? Football group ticket packages are now on sale! Groups are considered 10+ purchased tickets and include a variety of perks from on-field experiences to ticket discounts! To reserve your group tickets or learn more, visit the Maine Athletics box office at 207-581-2327. All tickets can be purchased by phone at 207-581-BEAR (2327), online at GoBlackBears.com/tickets or in person at the Maine Athletics box office in Alfond Arena during regular business hours (Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.). Maine vs. Colgate – Promotional Events & Activities Join the Black Bears for a 'Friday Night Lights' edition of a BLUE OUT in Alfond Stadium! All fans are encouraged to wear blue to the home opener.

Fans will receive the official Maine Football schedule poster and schedule magnets while supplies last.

The Black Bears are excited to welcome all students back to Orono! Students who attend the home opener will receive thundersticks, courtesy of Law Offices of Joe Bornstein.

The 2023-24 America East Champion women's basketball team will be honored at the game and will be available for an autograph session in the Hannaford Kids Zone from 6:00-6:45 p.m. prior to the game.

The beer garden will be located along the north end zone for the season and will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Fans 21+ with valid ID will be allowed into the beer garden. The beer garden will cease operation at the beginning of the third quarter.

Tailgating begins four hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time. Season membership holders will receive a free tailgating parking pass, while all other ticket holders will pay a $20 per car fee to tailgate on game day. For more information on tailgating, including parking lot maps, traffic patterns and guidelines, click here. -UMaine-

