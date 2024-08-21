India will win Olympic medal in table tennis in future; Achanta Sharath Kamal makes bold claim





Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Ultimate Table Tennis tournament will feature eight teams battling it out for the title, with the finals being played on September 7. The Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 tournament will kick off with a clash between reigning champions Goa Challengers and newcomers Jaipur Patriots on August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Ultimate Table Tennis was introduced in 2017 and continued for two more editions in 2018 and 2019. However, the tournament was not held from 2020 to 2022 and then returned in 2023. UTT 2024 will see a total of 48 table tennis players in action, including 16 overseas paddlers. India’s Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will headline the tournament, while Romania’s Bernadette Szocs and Germany’s Nina Mittelham, both ranked in the top 20 in the women’s singles, will also participate. The table tennis tournament will have a total of 23 ties. Each ties will consist of five matches – two men's singles, two women's singles and one mixed doubles. Two new teams will join the roster – Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots at Ultimate Table Tennis 2024. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four. All teams will play five matches each in the group stage. Each team will play three ties against the teams in their group and two ties against the teams in the other group. A consolidated table will be maintained for all eight teams and the top four will advance to the semi-finals. A press conference was held in Chennai before the start of the tournament. Indian veteran paddler and Olympian Sharath Kamal said that the players will try to use their experiences from the Olympics in the tournament. “For the first time, the men's and women's teams participated in the Paris Olympic Series. We will implement the experiences from the Olympic series in this series. As far as I am concerned, I have been playing in the Olympics since 2004. So far, I have played in 5 Olympics. India's position in the world rankings has improved over the years. So India will definitely win at least one medal in table tennis in the next Olympics or 2032 Olympics. I will not be playing in the next Olympics. Experience comes from playing with international players and playing with world champions. Participating in an international competition builds mental strength,” he stated. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 teams and selections: Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (FRA), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, Reeth Rishya Chennai Lions: Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (FRA), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (JPN), Sharath Kamal Dabang Delhi: Andreas Levenko (AUT), Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Orawan Paranang (THA), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik Bengaluru Smashers: Alvaro Robels (ESP), Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Lily Zhang, Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica, Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (AUS), Yashaswini Ghorpade Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (KOR), Moumita Dutta, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit, Suthasini Saveettabut, Nithyashree Mani Puneri Paltan: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Ayhika Mukherjee, Joao Monteiro (POR), Natalia Bajor (POL), Yashini Sivasankar U Mumba: Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (ESP), Quadri Aruna (NIG), Sutirtha Mukherjee

