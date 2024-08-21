Men's and women's tennis prepare for challenging autumn





MERION STATION, Pa. Head Coach Tennis Saint Joseph Jeff Puhan has announced a challenging competition schedule for the Hawk men's and women's teams this fall, highlighted by several events at the SJU Tennis Complex and in the Philadelphia region. “This year marks the beginning of a two-year pilot program for NCAA tennis that will essentially create two separate seasons,” Puhan explained. “The fall portion will feature individual competition, giving student-athletes the opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Individual Singles and Doubles Championships in November.” The women kick off the weekend of September 13 with action at both the Cissie Leary Invitational at Penn and the Lehigh Invitational. The Hawks host the annual Saint Joseph's Invitational the following weekend. Saint Joseph's will also host a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) event at the SJU Tennis Complex from September 27-29 for both men's and women's teams. The men's team will also send players to Baltimore for the Loyola Invitational. The men visit Monmouth for a dual meet on Oct. 2 before hosting their own SJU Invitational from Oct. 4-6. That same weekend, the women's team will compete in the Penn Invitational. Penn is also the site of the ITA Northeast Regional Championships. The women's tournament will be held October 10-15 and the men's tournament will be held October 17-21. Both teams will send players to Davidson, North Carolina, for the first-ever Atlantic 10 Individual Championships, which will provide a path to participation in the ITA Conference Masters tournaments in San Diego in November. The event is scheduled for Oct. 25-29. Finally, the women's team will compete in the Dragon Invitational in Drexel from October 27-29, while the men head to Annapolis, Maryland for the Navy Gold Invitational from November 8-10. “This fall, we’ve created more opportunities for our players to compete individually with these events in preparation for the dual match season in the spring,” Puhan said. “We’re excited to get out there and start competing!” Both teams will announce their spring schedules at a later date.

