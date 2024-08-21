Table tennis wins 1 semi-final Digital Table Tennis





Ricardo Inselsperger was the big champion in the Seniors category (Disclosure) Ituano Table Tennis had a busy weekend, taking part in Digital Table Tennis on Saturday (17th), and in the 6th stage of the Metropolitan League on Sunday (18th), both in Votorantim (SP). On Saturday, Galo – represented by Henrique Kimura, Joo Largueza, Lennon Uehara, Natlia Massela and Ricardo Inselsperger – faced the Academia Master Pong team, from So José dos Campos, in the first match of the semi-finals of Digital Table Tennis and won by the score of 16 to 5. The second leg has yet to be decided, but if they win again, the red-black teams will face the winner of the clash between São Paulo teams Team Mancini and Clube Kenzen Casa Verde in the final. League On Sunday the 6th stage of the Metropolitan League was held, with the participation of 200 table tennis players from all over the region; The best results of Ituano were as follows: In the men's category, Ricardo Inselsperger was champion in the Senior category and Osvaldo Kubota was 3rd in the Rating G category. In the women's category, Natlia Massela was champion in the Absolute A and Rating B Mixed categories; Helena Serikawa was 3rd in the V50 category and won Rating C. The Ituan team will compete again on August 24 and 25 in the 5th stage of the Ranking Paulista, in the city of So Paulo.

