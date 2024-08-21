Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Test Day 1 Cricket Highlights: Honours shared on rainy day; PAK 158/4 (41 overs) at Stumps

Welcome to our highlights coverage of Day 1 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (August 21). After a lengthy rain delay, it was an evenly matched battle of bat and ball as half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel – the latter unbeaten – kept out early knocks from Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud. Catch up on the key updates from the opening day of the 1st PAK vs BAN Test, as it happened
LIVE UPDATES
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Squads
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: PAK Coach, Captain and Vice-Captain pose with the trophy
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Field still under cover
The covers have been partially removed at the Rawalpindi Stadium. However, the weather is still cloudy.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Live Streaming Info
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: PAK Playing XI
PAK captain Shan Masood has already announced his squad for the first Test against Bangladesh –
Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Start Postponed
Wet outfield delayed the start of the 1st PAK vs BAN Test. Groundstaff are busy getting conditions ready. No sign of players, meaning we could have a longer delay.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Inspection Complete
Inspection is done and dusted. The sky looks clear and the sunlight is shining down. Expect play to resume soon. Another inspection is scheduled for 11:00 PST.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Pitch Report
“There will be enough moisture to work with. There may be some help for the spinners as well. Generally the fast bowlers have help because of all the moisture in the first session and you don't want to waste the new ball.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Further Inspection
The referees check more often, especially the approach to the bowling alley.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Lunch at 12 noon local time
Umpires will inspect the ground again at 12 noon PKT. Lunch will also be taken at 12 noon, tweeted Pakistan Cricket.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Lunch Still Going On
The lunch break is still ongoing as the referees continue to inspect the courts.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss to be held soon
Ground crews prepare the pitch for the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Toss will take place shortly. Toss at 14:00 and match starts at 14:30 local time. There will be 48 overs bowled in the day match. The day match can continue until 18:00 and if necessary 30 minutes can be added after that to complete the overs.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: BAN Win Toss
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and has elected to field in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Playing XIs
Pakistan (To play
Bangladesh (To play
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: BAN, PAK Skippers speak at the toss
I like to bowl first. The wicket is damp, so that will help our seam bowlers. We have a very good combination of seam bowlers and all-rounders, we have had a very good preparation. It is very important how we play this Test match. I am very lucky and very grateful to our cricket board, I enjoy the captaincy. We have six batters, two all-rounders and three seamers. – Najmul Hossain Shanto
Shan Masood: We were also going to bowl first, we have never played in August in Pindi before. It has rained as well, but if we bat well, towards the end of the game with the cracks, it will be difficult to bat. Test cricket is about taking 20 wickets and when we went to Australia that was one of our targets, our bowlers did well there and it is about continuing that momentum with 7 out of 9 Tests at home and we are keen to do that. We have been very clear, we have communicated with the players, it takes away a bit of the uncertainty. It is a proud moment, a privilege and nothing is guaranteed in sport and it is an exciting opportunity to challenge for a place in the WTC final.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Time for BAN, PAK Anthems
The action starts soon as the teams line up for the national anthems
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: PAK Openers Await Test Conditions
The Jason Gillespie era in Pakistan cricket begins with Pakistan season openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique opening the innings.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: BAN take their first wicket
Bangladesh's bowlers struck to remove Abdullah Shafique for 2-0, with Zakir Hasan taking the wicket for the visitors.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: BAN On Top Within 10 Overs
Bangladesh are truly on top in these 10 overs of the game as they have left Pakistan reeling. The hosts lost Abdullah Shafique, captain Shan Masood and crowd favourite Babar Azam for a duck.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: PAK Fightback
Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel formed a key partnership for the fourth wicket after an early setback.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: PAK at 81/3 at Tea
Saud Shakeel (28) and Saim Ayub (42) took Pakistan to 81/3 at Tea on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The hosts were reeling at 16/3 but Shakeel and Ayub stitched an unbeaten stand of 62 runs. Shoriful Islam took two wickets for Bangladesh.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Fifty for Saim Ayub
The fourth-wicket partnership of Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub continues to grow in confidence in the post-tea session. Ayub reaches his half-century off 76 balls. The Pakistani opener has been able to weather the new-ball storm and is now taking advantage, when conditions are a bit better for batting. Shakeel is also scoring runs at a rapid pace from the other end.
Score after 25 overs: PAK-97/3
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rizwan joins Shakeel
Just when it looked like the partnership was about to take control, Bangladesh broke it. Saim Ayub fell for a well-made 56 – Hasan Mahmud had him caught in the slips – and the fourth-wicket stand read 98. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan now finds himself in the middle alongside Saud Shakeel as the hosts attempt to rebuild.
Score after 35 overs: PAK-127/4
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shakeel reaches fifty before stumps
Saud Shakeel plays the 41st over, bowled by Shakib Al Hasan, with vigilance. And it turns out to be the last over of the day, as the light meter comes out and the reading is deemed unfit for further play. Shakeel is unbeaten on 57 (92 balls) and he is joined by the enterprising Mohammad Rizwan (24 not out from 31 balls).
It was a fascinating day of Test cricket, starting with a rain delay and the Bangladesh bowlers letting the new ball do the talking. A swashbuckling fourth-wicket stand between Shakeel and Saim Ayub followed, and now we have Rizwan holding down the fort alongside Shakeel. Let’s see what Day 2 brings, for which we’ll be back tomorrow with live updates. Until then, goodbye.