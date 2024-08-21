Football tickets already sold out for the 2024 season





After last season’s College Football Playoff run, excitement surrounding the 2024 Texas Football season is at an all-time high. Season tickets and individual game tickets are officially sold out for the 2024 season at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This marks the third consecutive season and fourth time in five years (2019, 2022, and 2023) that an all-time season ticket record has been set. Ticket sales do not include Big Ticket student tickets, which are currently on sale to current and incoming UT students. Additionally, the annual Allstate Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma is also sold out and no additional tickets are available for purchase. The game, held at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium, will be played on October 12th at 2:30 p.m. “We can’t wait to get started on the upcoming season,” said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Folger Family Athletics Director. “In 11 days, 100,000+ Longhorns fans will return to the Forty Acres to kick off a new era of Texas Athletics in our inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference. We thank the Longhorn Nation for their unwavering support of the Burnt Orange and White and look forward to welcoming everyone back to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.” The 2024 home schedule, featuring seven home games, marks the team’s historic inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference. The Longhorns open the home season with non-conference games against Colorado St. (Aug. 31), UTSA (Sept. 14) and ULM (Sept. 21) before taking on Mississippi State in Austin in their SEC home opener on Sept. 28. The Horns welcome Georgia (Oct. 19), Florida (Nov. 9) and Kentucky (Nov. 23) to close out their inaugural SEC campaign. Fans interested in purchasing tickets for a match can visitSeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Texas Athletics. Fans who wish to secure season tickets in the future should complete the formticket interest formto be notified when you can sign up for the waitlist for the 2025 Texas Football season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texaslonghorns.com/news/2024/8/20/texas-football-tickets-sold-out-in-advance-of-2024-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos