Deposed MP plays in Bangladesh team despite outrage

A Bangladeshi cricket star and deposed lawmaker is taking to the field for the first time since mass anti-government protests toppled his party. Shakib Al Hasan, 37, was last week cleared by Bangladesh's new caretaker government to face Pakistan in a two-match Test series starting on Wednesday. The former MP played despite earlier calls from protesters to sack cricketers, who accused them of being loyal to former leader Sheikh Hasina. Earlier this month, Ms Hasina was forced to resign as prime minister and flee the country.

Shakib is regarded as one of his country's finest sportsmen, having scored 4,505 runs in 67 Test matches. As a spin bowler, he holds the record for most Test wickets in Bangladesh's history with 237. In January, he won an uncontested election to become a member of parliament for the then ruling Awami League party. So far, he has said nothing about the political crisis that has unfolded in his country, in which hundreds of people have been killed in clashes with security forces. Earlier this month, some Bengalis in Dhaka protested against members of the cricket board, whom they accused of being loyal to Sheikh Hasina. Shakib came in for criticism mainly from former Bangladesh Cricket Board member Rafiqul Islam. When students were killed, he never protested. Many of these students saw him as an icon. He should have been the first to come home and explain why he was silent,” he told AFP news agency. However, the country's new de facto sports minister, 26-year-old student leader Asif Mahmud, said the team should be assembled “on the basis of merit”. Ahead of the series, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the political crisis would not affect Shakib's performance. “He has been playing this game for so long that he knows his role and how to prepare. I am not thinking about his political career – we all treat him as a cricketer,” he told a press conference. I hope he will do something special in this series, he added. Shakib joined the Pakistan squad last week after participating in the Global T20 League in Canada, where Bangladeshis also chanted slogans against him. Eight months ago, he won a seat for the ruling party in his hometown of Magura, after elections boycotted by the opposition party. But his short political career was abruptly ended earlier this month by mass demonstrations against a controversial labor market quota law. The deadly protests then escalated into nationwide discontent with then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her 15-year authoritarian rule. Within weeks, the ruling Awami League party was dissolved and its lawmakers expelled from parliament. Due to the unrest in Dhaka, the Bangladesh cricket team could not train. The Pakistan Cricket Board invited them to come four days earlier to make up for their lack of preparation. The two countries will play two test matches in August and September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2n388n7pno The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos