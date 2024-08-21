Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds: 2024 College Football Predictions, Best Dublin Bets From Top Experts

The 2024 college football season officially begins when No. 10 Florida State takes on Georgia Tech in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland on Saturday. FSU is coming off a tough finish to the 2023 season, missing the College Football Playoff with an undefeated record. The Seminoles are replacing their top playmakers on offense, but they have injected some exciting new talent into their roster. Georgia Tech is back in Ireland for the second time, as it passed Boston College to open the 2016 season.

Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Florida State is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over/under is 55.5, according to the SportsLine consensus. Before you pick Georgia Tech vs. Florida State, You need to check out SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor's Week 0 college football predictions and betting advice.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, having covered the NFL and college football for nearly a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and recording his bets. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has earned big money over the past two years.

Kaylor destroyed the college football record books in 2023, earning a whopping 57.9 carries and posting a 107-45-2 record. Anyone who followed his picks finished the season far and wide.

Now Kaylor has zoomed in on Georgia Tech vs. FSUin the College Football Classic and has just released his picks and predictions. You can now head over to SportsLine to check out his picks. Here are the college football oddsand betting lines for Georgia Tech vs. FSU:

Georgia Tech Florida State spread: Florida State -10.5

Georgia Tech Florida State over/under: 55.5 points

Georgia Tech Florida State moneyline: Florida State -455, Georgia Tech +345

Why Florida State Can Cover

Florida State lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to the NFL, but it rebounded by signing grad transfer DJ Uiagalelei, one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football after spending the past four years at Clemson and Oregon State. The Seminoles also added former Alabama running back Roydell Williams and wide receiver Malik Benson following the retirement of Nick Saban.

Georgia Tech struggled on defense last season and will need some time to improve this year under their new defensive coordinator. The Seminoles have a strong secondary anchoring their defense and have won 11 of the last 15 meetings between these teams. Georgia Tech has just one win in their last six season openers, including a loss to Louisville to open the 2023 season.

Why Georgia Tech Can Cover

Being the underdog is a position Georgia Tech is quite comfortable in, as it went 7-2 against the spread as an underdog last season. No team in all of college football has covered as an underdog more often than the Yellow Jackets, who also went 6-2 ATS in conference play. Georgia Tech’s success against the spread isn’t just a one-year affair, as it went 6-3 ATS as an underdog in 2022, as its 13 covers as an underdog over the last two seasons are the most in the country.

This also isn’t the same FSU team that started last season 13-0, as the team lost 10 players to the NFL Draft — the second-most of any program. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets return QB Haynes King, who led the ACC with 27 passing touchdowns last year, and RB Jamal Haynes, who had a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2023. The model also acknowledges the recent history between these teams and their knack for playing close games, as seven of their last eight games have been decided by six points or fewer.See here which team you should choose.

Kaylor has analyzed Georgia Tech vs. Florida State from every angle and is leaning Under on the point total.

