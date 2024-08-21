Sports
Fellow tennis pros struggle with lack of punishment for Jannik Sinner
Good morning, I'm Dan Gartland. I had no idea it was so easy to test positive for steroids.
In today's SI:AM:
Tennis drama
The Jets' O-line
Why Brady Will Be Good in the Cabin
With the US Open just a week away, world number 1 Jannik Sinner finds himself embroiled in controversy.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Tuesday that Sinner, 23, tested positive for an anabolic steroid twice in March at the Indian Wells tournament. But Sinner will not be suspended, and that has angered some of his tour colleagues.
Sinner tested positive for low levels of a metabolite of Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid and the same substance the San Diego Padres outfielder used Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive in August 2022which resulted in an 80-match suspension. Sinner's first test sample was collected on March 10, after his third-round victory at Indian Wells. The second sample was collected on March 18, after the tournament.
Sinner's explanation for the positive test is that his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, used a spray containing Clostebol to treat a cut on his finger and then gave Sinner a massage, during which the substance was transferred to the player. (Clostebol is an ingredient in a drug called Trofodermin, which is available over the counter in Italy.) The ITIA consulted three scientific experts who agreed that Sinner's explanation was plausible.
Because Sinner had a reasonable explanation for the positive test and did not appear to be aware that Naldi was taking a drug containing a banned substance, the ITIA did not suspend Sinner. However, he was forced to forfeit the $325,000 in prize money and 400 tour ranking points he had been awarded for reaching the semifinals of the tournament.
Some of Sinner's colleagues on the ATP Tour expressed their frustration that he got off with a minimal penalty.
Different rules for different players, Denis Shapovalov tweeted.
Nick Kyrgios called the situation ridiculous and said Sinner should have been banned for two years.
British player Liam Broady, who was ranked 93rd in the world, had no problem with Sinner not being suspended but being cleared so quickly.
Sinners’ situation is strange. It’s normal to hear about a top athlete testing positive for anabolic steroids twice and react as Kyrgios did. The use of performance-enhancing drugs in sports is something that should be taken very seriously and if athletes are caught doping, they should be punished accordingly. But by all accounts, Sinner did not knowingly use performance-enhancing drugs. The full 33-page report The ITIA’s report details how Sinner’s fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, purchased the Clostebol medicated spray and recommended that Naldi use it to treat a cut. The ITIA even went so far as to ask Ferrara to provide bank records showing he had purchased the spray from a pharmacy in Bologna, Italy. Furthermore, the levels of the Clostebol metabolite in Sinner’s system were so small that they could not have had any performance-enhancing effects, the report found.
The timing of the announcement also means the story is unlikely to go away anytime soon. It came a day after Sinner won the Cincinnati Open, and he will be the No. 1 seed when the U.S. Open begins Monday in Queens, where he’s sure to face plenty of questions about the test and how quickly he was cleared.
Things I saw last night:
5. The creative way players determined their fantasy football draft order.
4. Shakira Austins pump fake and fadeaway jumper. (And her little dance after the bucket.)
3. The bizarre basic rule double in the Astros-Red Sox game. (It was Actually (a ground rule double, not what would technically be called an automatic double.)
2. Jake Meyers home run robbery.
1. Angels closer Ben Joyces strikeout of Bobby Witt Jr. that ended the game. He threw three balls, all at speeds over 103 mph.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/tennis/jannik-sinner-test-positive-steroid-reactions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fellow tennis pros struggle with lack of punishment for Jannik Sinner
- Imran Khan demands public trial of retired General Faiz Hameed.
- Complete success: China to collaborate with Vietnam on railway modernization, security and defense
- Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds: 2024 College Football Predictions, Best Dublin Bets From Top Experts
- Ukraine hits back at Russia as Moscow mayor accuses Kiev of 'one of the biggest drone attacks ever'
- In pictures: Four areas in Napa after the earthquake… and today
- Vladimir Putin Manipulated Donald Trump's Ego and Insecurities, Book Says | Politics Books
- Home Secretary announces new measures to strengthen UK border security
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo orders drug prices cut to match regional neighbors – Business Upturn Asia
- PM Modi begins Poland visit, first Indian PM to visit Poland in 45 years | India News
- Deposed MP plays in Bangladesh team despite outrage
- Imran Khan to face open trial if jailed in military court: Defence Minister