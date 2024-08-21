Red Wings Farm Club prepares for the future





There can be no doubt that the Grand Rapids Griffins are a major problem in the future of the Detroit Red Wings. In more ways than one, it seems. On Tuesday, the AHL Griffins, Detroit's top farm club, signed Wisconsin Badgers left winger Carson Bantle as a college free agent. The towering forward towers over most at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds. But he's a good fit for most of the wings on the current Griffins roster. UPDATE: The Griffins have signed left winger Carson Bantle to a two-year AHL contract #GoGRG DATA >> https://t.co/8rzTgxLm0G photo.twitter.com/0L7EH77vN5 —Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) August 20, 2024 Since the end of last season, Grand Rapids has been mapping out the club’s future, adding North Dakota left winger Hunter Johannes (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) toward the end of the 2023-24 AHL campaign. Over the summer, they acquired free agent left winger Gabriel Seger, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound Swede who played college hockey at Cornell. The trio joins left winger Elmer Soderblom (6-foot-8, 246 pounds) and left winger Tim Gettinger (6-foot-6, 218 pounds). Both Soderblom and Gettinger show NHL playing experience on their respective resumes. Red Wings future in good hands Since all three newcomers signed AHL contracts, it's entirely possible that Seger, Johannes or Bantle will never play for the Red Wings. That doesn't mean they can't have an impact on Detroit's future, though. BIRTHDAY BOY Hunter Johannes joined the Griffins on April 3 for an amateur tryout and played in six regular season games, collecting four penalty minutes and a minus-one rating #GoGRG SEASON OVERVIEW >> https://t.co/FXpZ7wyPBt photo.twitter.com/ykJkt0hMGD —Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) July 24, 2024 There’s an old saying that you can’t coach size. What these big wingers could do is form a protection racket to ensure no liberties are taken with top Red Wings prospects like Nate Danielson, Marco Kasper and Carter Mazur. They could also provide time and space for diminutive Amadeus Lombardi (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) to be at his creative best. Bantle was originally a 2020 draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes (142nd overall) who went unsigned. His contract with the Griffins is for two years. He played at Michigan Tech before transferring to Wisconsin. Bantle, a native of Onalaska, Wisconsin, set personal bests with the Badgers last season in games played (39), goals (14), points (19), penalty minutes (45) and plus-minus rating (+7).

