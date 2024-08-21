Goa scheduled to face debutant Jaipur in season opener





CHENNAI: The stage is set for the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024, where rivalries will reignite, stars will clash and new icons will emerge in 23 high-intensity matches. The action begins with reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers taking on debutants Jaipur Patriots at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. UTT promises exciting clashes, including a much-anticipated rematch between India’s top paddler Manika Batra and world number 13 Bernadette Szocs. The two have faced each other several times since their junior days, with Manika winning their last meeting in the women’s team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Speaking about how competing with the best has changed her game, Bengaluru Smashers Manika said: Personally, it has helped me because the players for UTT come from different countries, and we play against them, we play with them. It is really fun, and we enjoy it. I see the growth that is happening, especially in women’s table tennis in India, how we are all performing internationally. We have improved a lot from UTT. The season also sees the return of two legends – Sharath Kamal and Quadri Aruna. As the highest ranked male player in the competition, Aruna will be pitted against Sharath, the highest ranked Indian male paddler. Sharath, who leads Chennai Lions, will be looking to bring glory to his hometown and the passionate fans that fill the stands. He will be joined by UTT’s youngest player, who is a dynamic team that is ready to challenge for the title. After brushing aside the fears of Indian TT fans about his immediate retirement, Sharath spoke about India’s growth in table tennis, which has culminated in several Olympic milestones: This is the first time that both Indian teams, men and women, have qualified for the Olympics in the team event. The girls have gone further; they have played in the quarterfinals in the team event, and especially Manika and Sreeja (Akula) have reached the last 16 in the individual event (in Paris 2024). So achievements like this are constantly happening, and India has been constantly growing on the international stage and we are looking forward to more growth. Reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers, hosted by Harmeet Desai and undefeated Yangzi Liu from UTT 2023, will attempt to achieve what no team has achieved before: defend their title. It is a privilege to represent Athlead Goa Challengers again this time. Last year we qualified with a points margin and went on to win the title. So it was a very, very special season with a special team. I am looking forward to this year because it is a different scenario because there will be eight teams that you are fighting against, said Harmeet. All participating teams have six players and two coaches who compete in five competition phases. Each match consists of five matches (in this order) Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men's Singles and Women's Singles played over three games. The first team to win eight games secures the draw, while each game counts as a point for the team total. The four teams with the most points at the end of the competition phase advance to the semi-finals. Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers make their debuts this season, bringing 48 players, including 16 internationals, to the fifth edition of the competition.

