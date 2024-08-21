Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

Text size
UPDATES for the closing of the first day
Scoreboard at the stumps on the first day of the first Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Wednesday:
Sri Lanka 1st innings
N. Madushka c Carrot b Woakes 4
D. Karunaratne c Smith b Atkinson 2
K. Mendis c Brook b Wood 24
A. Mathews lbw b Woakes 0
D. Chandimal lbw b Bashir 17
D. de Silva c Lawrence b Bashir 74
Ka Mendis c Smith b Woakes 12
P. Jayasuriya c Smith b Atkinson 10
M. Rathnayake c Woakes b Bashir 72
V. Fernando running away (Pope/Smith) 13
A. Fernando not out 0
Extras (b4, nb1, w3) 8
Total (all out, 74 overs, 325 mins) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Karunaratne), 2-6 (Madushka), 3-6 (Mathews), 4-40 (K Mendis), 5-72 (Chandimal), 6-92 (Ka Mendis), 7- 113 (Jayasuriya), 8-176 (De Silva), 9-226 (Rathnayake) 10-236 (F Fernando)
Bowling: Woakes 11-3-32-3; Atkinson 16-3-48-2 (1nb, 3w); Potts 9-0-48-0; Wood 8-0-31-1; Bashir 23-4-55-3; Root 7-2-18-0
England 1st innings
B. Duckett not from 13
D. Lawrence not from 9
Extras 0
Total (0 weeks, 4 overs, 14 minutes) 22
Batting: O Pope, J Root, H Brook, J Smith, C Woakes, G Atkinson, M Potts, M Wood, S Bashir
Bowling: De Silva 2-0-14-0; Jayasuriya 2-0-8-0
Match Position: England trail by 214 runs with all 10 first innings wickets standing
Throw: Sri Lanka
Referees: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
TV Referee: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)
