The 2024-25 College Football Playoff will mark the 11th year of the CFP era and the first year that the Playoff will feature a 12-team format. Play will run from December 20, 2024, through January 20, 2025, with the first round taking place on December 20-21, the quarterfinals on December 31-January 1, the semifinals on January 9-10, and the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, January 20, 2025 in Atlanta. See below for the full schedule. 2024-25 College Football Playoff Schedule, Dates, TV Channel, Locations All times Eastern First round (December 20-21) Friday, Dec. 20: 8:00 p.m. | ABC/ESPN Saturday, Dec 21: 12 noon | TNT Sports Saturday 21 Dec. 4 pm | TNT Sports Saturday, Dec. 21: 8 a.m. |ABC/ESPN

Quarterfinals (Dec 31-Jan 1) Party bowl: 7:30 PM Tuesday, December 31 | ESPN Peach bowl: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 1 | ESPN Rose bowl: 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 1 | ESPN Sugar bowl: 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, January 1 | ESPN

Semi-finals (January 9-10) Orange scale: 7:30 PM Thursday, January 9 | ESPN Cotton bowl: 7:30 PM Friday, January 10 | ESPN

CFP National Championship 7:30 PM Monday, January 20 | ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

How the 12-team CFP works Here is the history of the College Football Playoff national championship game. Year

Year

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45#1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44,No. 1Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52#3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California 2024 No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington13 Houston, Texas 2026 National CFP Championship Location 2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) 2023-24 College Football Playoff Scores, Results The Michigan Wolverines (15-0) defeated one of the most efficient offenses in college football to cap off their perfect season by winning their first national football title since 1997. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13 in the 2023-24 CFP National Championship Game. Michigan QB JJ McCarthy showed off his arm and legs as he threw for 140 yards and recorded his longest carry of the season with 22 yards on a crucial third-and-long in the third quarter. Defensive back Will Johnson earned the Defensive MVP award with a key interception in the third quarter. Blake Corum wore the same number as Johnson (No. 2) and earned the Offensive MVP award after rushing for 134 yards. He also added two rushing touchdowns to his career-high 58, a school record. He concluded during the trophy presentation: "The business is done." In his ninth season at the helm of his alma mater, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh captured his first national championship with the Wolverines. This game marks the conclusion of the 10-year reign of the four-team College Football Playoff, with the playoff expanding to 12 teams for the 2024-25 season.

