Jannik Sinner case divides tennis with lack of transparency at its core | Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner took his first steps on the clay courts of the Madrid Open on Saturday, April 20. By then, although the rankings did not yet reflect it, Sinner was undeniably the best player in the world. He had won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January before embarking on a spectacular, consistent run. His pre-tournament interviews in the days that followed were dominated by his budding rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, a match-up that many believe will define the next generation of men's tennis.

However, what only Sinner, his team and the anti-doping authorities knew at the time was that he would not be allowed on the tournament grounds or any other official courts or tracks until his first training session in Madrid due to the automatic provisional suspension he had received after testing positive twice for the banned substance clostebol.

None of that information was made public until this week, when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and the Sinners team jointly revealed that the 23-year-old was not at fault or negligent for the presence of clostebol in two of his anti-doping test samples taken in March. It is significant enough that the men’s No. 1 tennis player has tested positive for a banned substance twice, but it is made all the more remarkable by the silence that preceded this revelation.

Most anti-doping cases end with a player being notified that he has failed a doping test and then provisionally suspended until an independent tribunal has ruled on the case after a lengthy, public trial.

In Sinner's case, he was notified of his first positive test on April 4, just four days after winning the Miami Open. Sinner immediately filed an emergency request to have the provisional suspension lifted and his request to do so was granted a day later, meaning the suspension was not publicly announced.

Sinner was notified of the second positive test on April 17, and the immediate provisional suspension was lifted on April 20. Given that his suspension came at the start of the busiest period of the season, Sinner was extremely fortunate that none of those short-term provisional suspensions fell during a tournament week.

Although it is rare for a provisional suspension to be lifted, it can be appealed at an emergency hearing if an athlete alleges foul play or substance abuse. The hearing determines whether a player is likely to be free from blame at the end of the proceedings.

A notable attempt to overturn an interim ban was when Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska was provisionally suspended in January 2021 after testing positive for mesterolone.

Yastremska traveled to the Australian Open, which was being played under strict Covid-19 restrictions, while still awaiting the results of her application to have the suspension lifted, but the request and subsequent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport were both rejected. Yastremska was eventually found by an independent tribunal five months later to have committed no fault or negligence.

Jannik Sinner competed in and won the Cincinnati Open while undergoing examination. Photo: Sam Greene/USA Today Sports

Among the numerous positive cases of clostebol among Italian athletes, the recent case of Marco Bortolotti, a 33-year-old with a career high of 355, bears some similarities to Sinner. Bortolotti was notified of the test on January 30, 2024 after testing positive for clostebol last October. He immediately gave a statement, which the ITIA accepted after seeking scientific advice and it took only eight days for the agency to conclude on February 7 that he had not been at fault or negligent. The nature of Bortolotti's statement was redacted in the ITIA's final decision.

Now that Sinner is allowed to compete, two separate storylines have been playing out over the past five months. On the one hand, Sinner has had a breakthrough season, rising to No. 1 in the ATP rankings and consolidating his first Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne with an extremely consistent season.

At the same time, the case has continued privately and has been marred by numerous high-profile events. For example, during his run to the French Open semifinals, Sinner’s defense team responded to the ITIA’s official notification of adverse analytical findings and won his third-round match against Pavel Kotov a day after he was formally charged with an anti-doping rule violation. Sinner’s independent tribunal was held the day after his first-round victory at the Cincinnati Open last week. For some, the lack of transparency in his case has been disturbing.

Darren Cahill, coach of Sinners, said together with Simeone Vagnozzi in an interview with ESPN that Sinner is exhausted by the case. If you are a Jannik fan, you have seen a big change in his body language, his physicality on the field, his enthusiasm to be on the field. He has had a hard time and I think it has exhausted him physically and mentally, he said. He got tonsillitis, which is the reason he missed the Olympics.

I just want to emphasize that he is perhaps the most professional young man I have ever had the pleasure of working with. He would never do anything intentionally, and he is in a situation that is incredibly unfortunate.

Sinner is a popular player on tour, but since the announcement, some players have publicly taken issue with the case and what they see as favoritism toward the No. 1 player, particularly given the lengthy provisional suspensions other players have been given before their cases were resolved. It’s a sentiment summed up by world No. 54 Roberto Carballs Baena in a comment on his Instagram story: One more time. Different rules for different players.