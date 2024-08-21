North Korean table tennis athletes punished for selfie with South Koreans during 2024 Olympics





North Korean athletes who took “selfies” with South Korean athletes at the Paris Olympics are reportedly undergoing ideological inspections in Pyongyang. It is also reported that a negative evaluation report has been submitted, indicating that they may be punished. According to an August 21 report by Daily NK, citing a high-ranking source in Pyongyang, the North Korean Olympic Committee delegation and athletes who participated in the Olympics are undergoing a comprehensive ideological overhaul since their return on August 15. North Korean athletes participating in international competitions typically undergo a three-stage ideological review process, which includes reviews by the Central Party, the Sports Ministry and their own organizations, and lasts about a month. North Korean athletes and officials participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics are expected to undergo the same process. Daily NK reported that these reviews are being conducted because North Korea views overseas stays as exposure to so-called “contaminating” non-socialist cultures. The current evaluation in Pyongyang is led by the Party Central, specifically the Sports Department, which falls under the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Central Committee. The Central Party Review examines and evaluates the entire process from departure to return. If it turns out that the athletes have committed actions during the Olympic Games that are contrary to the Party's guidelines or educational campaigns, they may be punished. Before competing in the Olympics, North Korean athletes were reportedly given specific instructions not to associate with foreign athletes, including South Koreans. If a violation of this guideline is confirmed, those involved could face sanctions. During the Olympics, a “Victory Selfie” program was implemented, allowing medal winners to take selfies on the podium using Samsung’s “Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition.” The North Korean athletes attracted attention by taking selfies with South Korean and Chinese athletes. Specifically, Li Jong-sik And Kim Kum-yongwho won silver in mixed doubles table tennis, were said to have been negatively assessed in a report submitted to the Party. These two athletes took selfies on the podium with South Korea's bronze medalists Lim Jong-hoon And Shin Yu-binas well as the gold medal winners of China Wang Chuqin And Sun YingshaAlthough the moment was seen as moving by the international media, it could lead to punishment in North Korea. According to the source, the report noted that the athletes were “laughing excessively” even though South Korean athletes, who have been labeled as the “number one enemy state” by authorities, were standing right next to them. Kim Kum-yong was criticized for laughing during the selfie, and Li Jong-sik for staring and laughing at other athletes after he stepped off the podium. In addition, Kim Mi-raewho won a bronze medal in the women's 10-meter diving event, also made headlines for taking selfies with athletes from other countries. However, unlike the mixed doubles players in table tennis, Kim Mi-rae took selfies with Chinese athletes, including the silver medalist Quan Hongchan and gold medal winner Chen Yuxiand avoided holding the phone herself, letting the Chinese athletes do so instead. It remains to be seen whether she will be punished, as some analysts suggest she avoided using the Korean Samsung phone to comply with this guideline. According to the NK newspaper, it is still uncertain whether North Korean authorities will punish the athletes who took selfies or resolve the issue with a warning or a relatively mild form of criticism, such as self-reflection. The source told Daily NK: “Athletes who have had contact with foreign athletes, for example by taking selfies, should reflect extensively on their mistakes during self-criticism sessions in order to avoid future political or administrative penalties.” SEE ALSO: South and North Korean table tennis athletes share a selfie during the Paris Olympics

