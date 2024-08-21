County Championship Preview | Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire | News





County Championship Preview | Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire August 21, 2024 Gloucestershire return to action on Thursday in the Vitality County Championship against Leicestershire as the 2024 season enters its final stages. Mark Alleyne's side are currently sixth in Division Two, but are still within touching distance of second-placed Middlesex with five games to go. Only 24 points separate Middlesex and Gloucestershire, leaving at least five teams in the race for promotion to Division One. Gloucestershire have won just one of their last five Championship matches, a 256-run victory over Northants, and have drawn their last first-class match in dramatic fashion against Glamorgan at Cheltenham College. James Bracey's catch – one that will go down in cricketing folklore – secured the most improbable of draws for Gloucestershire on the final ball of the match. If Gloucestershire are to make a promotion bid, then a win against this week’s opponents, Leicestershire, would go a long way to triggering the required momentum shift. The Foxes currently sit fourth on 115 points, having won one of their last five Championship games and drawn three. In their final match against second-placed Middlesex, Leicestershire won by 123 runs thanks to an impressive all-round bowling performance. TEAM NEWS Mark Alleyne selects a 14-man squad for the visit to Leicestershire, with Jack Taylor replacing Beau Webster and Chris Dent replacing Matt Taylor. These are the only two changes from the final matchday squad in the Championship against Glamorgan in late June. Marchant de Lange is also in the squad after returning from the Hundred, as are Ollie Price, Zaman Akhter and Ajeet Singh Dale, all of whom played for the England Lions against Sri Lanka last week. Matt Taylor, Zafar Gohar and Tom Price are still unavailable for selection due to injuries, with the latter two on the verge of returning to the first team. 14-man squad against Leicestershire: LAST TIME In the return match at the Uptonsteel County Ground in May, Leicestershire pushed on to draw the match after Gloucestershire had posted a record-breaking first innings score of 706/6. Cameron Bancroft, Ben Charlesworth and Graeme van Buuren all scored centuries as Gloucestershire piled on the pressure on the home side. After being bowled out for 371 and forced to play on, Leicestershire reached 377/7 before Gloucestershire ran out of time on day four. HOW TO WATCH Gloucestershire take on Leicestershire in the Vitality Blast County Championship at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol on Thursday 22 August. BUY TICKETS If you can't make it to Thursday, you can watch the match live at the Glos Cricket Match Centre here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gloscricket.co.uk/news/county-championship-preview-gloucestershire-vs-leicestershire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos