Brian Riley to lead Army hockey under Zach McKelvie





A relative of Riley's led the Army hockey team for 75 seasons, but that legacy will end after this season. Brian Riley has announced that 2024-25 will be his final season as head coach, and has named assistant head coach Zach McKelvie as his replacement beginning in 2025-26. Riley has coached Army since 2004-05, and former player McKelvie has been on his staff since 2014-15. Hall of Fame coach Jack Riley led the team from 1951-86. His sons took over, with Rob serving the team from 1986-2004, followed by Brian. The trio has compiled 1,041 victories during that span. The opportunity to grow up at West Point, raise our children here and coach at West Point is both rewarding and humbling,'' Brian said. “West Point has given not only me, but the Riley family, so many great memories and we are all so grateful for it. Growing up at West Point, I always wondered why my dad stayed here for so long, but now that I've been where he was, I know why he stayed. The chance to be around all of these great people, cadets and others, makes this the best coaching opportunity in all of sports. With all of that said, the staff is excited to prepare our cadet athletes for the upcoming season. Brian Riley ranks 20th among active head coaches with 242 wins in his first 20 seasons; he also ranks fifth among coaches in Atlantic Hockey. He earned the league's coach of the year honors from 2006-08 and in 2021. McKelvie played for Army from 2005-09, twice earning first-team all-star honors and being named the league's best defenseman in 2008. He was an assistant captain as a junior and captain as a senior. He was inducted into the Atlantic Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022. Following his career at West Point and military service, McKelvie played 113 games in split three seasons (2011-14) with Providence and Abbotsford of the AHL and Reading and Alaska of the ECHL. He joined Brian Riley's coaching staff in 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach two years later. “I am honored to be named the next head coach of this historic program,” McKelvie said. “As a former player and graduate, West Point holds a special place in my heart. I want to thank (superintendent) LTG Gilland, (athletics director) Mike Buddie and Dan McCarthy for their support and faith in me. I want to extend my sincere thanks to coach Riley and his family for their unwavering dedication to this school and the Army Hockey program. His belief in me has been a cornerstone of my journey and for that I will be forever grateful. I am excited to begin this next chapter and am confident that we have a program capable of winning at the highest level and continuing to produce leaders of character who are ready to serve our nation.” [email protected] X / Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

