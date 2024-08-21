Sports
Match Preview: Glamorgan (home) v Derbyshire County Cricket Club
Derbyshire return to County Championship action after their white ball campaign concluded with the visit of Glamorgan to The County Ground.
Heritage Officer David Griffin looks ahead to the competition.
This will be the 140th top-flight match between the two teams who first met in Cardiff in 1921. Derbyshire won the match by two wickets.
Glamorgan were the opening batters in that match, making 168 before bowling Derbyshire out for just 83. In their second innings, the home side succumbed to the bowling of Bill Bestwick who, at 46, took all ten wickets for 40 before lunch, the greatest innings bowling performance in Derbyshire history.
Derbyshire then made 193 for eight in their second innings, with Bill Carter making an unbeaten fifty at number nine.
Derbyshire have won 48 games and Glamorgan 32, of which 58 were draws, one of which was a completely abandoned game at Chesterfield in 1956.
The most recent match between the two teams also ended in a draw, in April at Sofia Gardens, with Alex Thomson making a match figure of 12 for 201. He was the first Derbyshire spinner to take ten wickets in a match against Glamorgan since Edwin Smith in 1956.
Derbyshire's highest innings total of 598 for five was made at Swansea in a drawn match in 2019, while Glamorgan's best was at Cardiff in 1951 when they made 587 for eight, which was enough to secure an innings victory.
Derbyshire have scored 52 hundreds against Glamorgan, including four doubles, by Billy Godleman (227), Peter Kirsten (213 not out and 206 not out) and Luis Reece (201 not out).
Kirsten's 213 not out at Derby in 1980 was a masterpiece. With the first innings scheduled to close after 100 overs, a rule of the day, Kirsten was 105 not out at tea with 18 overs to the enforced close of the innings. Resuming after the interval, Kirsten scored 108 from the remaining 18 overs in a simply majestic display of strokeplay, including 32 fours and five sixes.
Luis Reece has scored more centuries for Derbyshire against Glamorgan than any other player, with four coming in 2023. In doing so, he became the first player to score two centuries in a match for the county, with 131 and 201 not out at Derby and 139 and 119 at Cardiff.
He also enjoyed a superb partnership of 360 runs with Harry Came in the second innings of the match at Derby, the second highest total in the club's history and a record for the first wicket.
In the match at Cardiff earlier this season, Reece made 0 and 91 not out to pass the 1,000-run mark in first-class matches for Derbyshire against Glamorgan. He has scored 1,025 runs so far at an average of 93.18 with five hundreds and four fifties.
Derbyshires bowlers have been frustrated by their opponents on more than one occasion, most notably at Cardiff in 2022 and at Colwyn Bay in 2016.
Current Derbyshire captain David Lloyd made a stunning 313 not out at Cardiff in late 2022, and Aneurin Donald, another new signing in 2024, scored what was then the fastest double hundred in the history of the game at Colwyn Bay in 2016. He made 237, reached his double century from 123 balls and when he was eventually dismissed had hit a remarkable 26 fours and 15 sixes.
Luke Sutton and Brooke Guest are the only wicketkeepers to have scored first-class centuries against Glamorgan, with Guest making two in the 2022 Derby match. It is the only time a Derbyshire wicketkeeper has scored a century in each innings of a match.
There have been 98 occasions on which Derbyshire bowlers have taken five wickets in an innings against Glamorgan. Cliff Gladwin heads the list with eight successes. Not surprisingly, the best match figures belong to Bill Bestwick, who finished the 1921 match with 14 for 111.
The most recent example was in Derby in 2022, when Suranga Lakmal took five for 82.
For Glamorgan the best innings figures were achieved by Frank Ryan, who took eight for 41 at Cardiff in 1925, while Jim McConnon produced the best match analysis with 14 for 153 at Cardiff's old stadium in 1951.
Only one hat-trick has been achieved by a Derbyshire bowler against Glamorgan: the slow left-hander David Steele did so at Derby in 1980, while three bowlers have taken three wickets in four balls: Bestwick at Cardiff in 1921, Garnet Lee at Swansea in 1927 and Kevin Dean at Derby in 2002.
