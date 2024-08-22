Sports
Tennis news: Players divided over Jannik Sinner storm as Nick Kyrgios clashes with compatriotTennis world divided over Jannik Sinner storm as Nick Kyrgios clashes with compatriot
The tennis The world is stunned after the news broke Jannik Sinner tested positive twice earlier this year for a banned substance with Nick Kyrgios and John Millman, who both give their opinions on the drama. Sinner has had the best year of his young career, having won the Australian Open, Indian Wells and the Cincinnati Open this week.
However, the world number one Italian is now facing criticism from his fellow players after releasing a statement confirming he tested positive for an anabolic steroid twice ahead of Indian Wells this year. Sinner has now been stripped of $US325,000 ($A482,300) in prize money and 400 ranking points he earned at the Masters tournament in Indian Wells following the findings.
Although an independent tribunal has ruled that he will not receive a lengthy ban as it was not intentional, with less than 'a billionth of a gram' not enough to warrant a ban. However, this has not gone down well with his fellow players who have erupted. Injured Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has spoken out about the situation, claiming that Sinner should not be playing on the tour.
“Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned substance… you should be out for 2 years. Your performance has improved,” Kyrgios said on Platform X. Kyrgios then hit back at a follower, defending Sinner and claiming: “Accidental? Do you really believe the physio put physio cream on a cut and it made him fail 2 anabolic steroid tests? Come on, potato.”
Kyrgios wasn't the only player frustrated by the situation. British star Liam Broady claimed that regardless of Sinner's punishment, other players have been suspended and are facing tough times while they await doping acquittals. This is in contrast to the world No. 1 who has remained on the tour.
Canadian Denis Shapovalov was more frustrated by the outcome, writing: “Different rules for different players.” While many players criticized the situation, Aussie John Millman was quick to defend the Italian and had a different take on the matter than Kyrgios.
Millman argued that the International Tennis Federation has handled this situation better than previous cases citing Simona Halep's recent doping saga. Millman also doubled down on the findings, arguing that Sinner should not receive a lengthy suspension for such a minuscule finding.
Jannik Sinner wants to put doping findings behind him
Sinner released a statement saying the steroid entered his bloodstream after it was contained in a spray his physical therapist, Giacomo Naldi, used to treat a cut on his hand. The statement claimed it had been purchased over the counter in Italy a month earlier by Sinner's fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara.
“I will now put this challenging and deeply unhappy period behind me,” Sinner said in a statement. “I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that I remain compliant with the ITIA Anti-Doping Program. I have a team around me who are scrupulous in their own compliance.”
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Sinner cooperated with the investigation and found Sinner's sample to be “low”. His lawyers claimed the findings amounted to “less than a billionth of a gram”.
Australian coach Darren Cahill defends Jannik Sinner
Sinner's Australian coach Darren Cahill has backed the Italian after revealing the team has done everything it can to comply with the hearing. “We've been living with this for the last few months, which has been challenging and difficult, certainly for Jannik,” Cahill said. ESPN“He is the one who has suffered the most from this and he is the one who has gone out on the court to play tennis and participate in tennis tournaments.
“So it's been really, really tough for him, and I take my hat off to him for being able to post some of the results that he's had. But there are days where you can see that he's been challenged physically and emotionally.” Sinner will enter this year's US Open as the No. 1 seed before the ATP Finals.
