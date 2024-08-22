Martin Perry: I watched Will Bayley from the audience and now I'm playing doubles with him at the Paralympics!

August 21, 2024 | Paul Stimpson

Martin Perry was a spectator when Will Bayley appeared on stage in London in 2012. Now he will play doubles with him at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

It is therefore not surprising that he brightens up when asked how it feels to be on the biggest stage for the first time.

It's something I've worked half my life to get to this point, he said. It comes in waves. It hits you really hard, like, oh my gosh, I'm going to the biggest sporting event in the world! and then it settles down a bit and you think, it's just another table tennis tournament, relax!

I remember watching London 2012 in real life. I was there when Will, as part of the team with Aaron McKibbin and Ross Wilson, actually won their bronze medal. Now, 12 years later, I’m playing doubles with Will at the Paralympic Games. It’s incredible.

I am so proud and happy to finally be attending my first Games. I can't wait to get started.

The partnership with Bayley is in the Mens Class 14 Doubles, and Perry added: He's won it all in table tennis, he's completed it! So it's going to be a great experience playing alongside him and he'll obviously be fighting for every ball, as will I.

I think especially with the straight knockout system anything can happen. We came there with one goal in mind and that is to win a medal, but it is going to be so difficult because there are so many top teams and if you don't get going from the beginning it can be incredibly difficult. But I think we are going to have chances.

The 30-year-old from Paisley is also in the Class 6 singles and he continues: I've been seeded in the top eight, which is great. That means I'm protected from the first round against players who are playing against others in the top eight.

But that doesn't mean I'll have an easy match in the first round. There won't be any easy matches. I want to enjoy the experience, soak up the atmosphere and I think that will allow me to play as freely as possible.

If I go with no expectations and just enjoy the moment, enjoy the Paralympic experience and just play freely, play with my heart on my sleeve and hopefully make the country proud. It's something I've worked so hard for and it's just going to be amazing.

Perry has received a lot of support from the public, with family, friends and Drumchapel TTC teammates all travelling to cheer him on.

But there will be two very special spectators in the stands: his wife Siobhain and her baby daughter Beira, who was born just a few weeks before he qualified for the Games. This means he has had to sacrifice time with her as he now has to concentrate fully on training and competing.

Beira is just the best ever and last week she even started clapping, he said. It's just so much fun teaching her to clap, for the Games. And she's also started saying dadda, so every time she does that I feel so much joy.

I hope to spend as much time with her as possible in Paris. I know she won't remember it but it's memories that Siobhain and I will have for the rest of our lives and we can look back when she's older and show her the pictures and videos and hopefully some silverware would be nice to have for her too.

I can't wait to share that moment, the highlight of my career, with my wife, my daughter and my family. It will be the best thing I've ever experienced.

It's the closest I'll ever get to a Paralympic home game. I just feel so privileged that my friends and loved ones are spending their hard-earned money to come and watch me play table tennis on the biggest stage in the world.

That fills me with so much joy and pride because you know, they could have spent that money on a family vacation or on their mortgage, but instead they spend it on watching me and my teammates play. I just want to reward them by playing the best they can.

What an experience that will be, playing in front of people who have sacrificed as much as I have to get me to this position.