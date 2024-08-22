FSU football makes history with first foreign match in Ireland





Florida State will take on Georgia Tech on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, for the first overseas football game in the university's history. The 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic begins at 12:00 p.m. ET at Aviva Stadium. The game will be televised live on ESPN. Dublin welcomes over 27,000 international fans to the event. FSU’s presence in Dublin represents an effort to deepen the ties between the university, the state of Florida and Ireland, and for students, faculty, alumni and football fans to participate in this historic event and experience Irish culture. Several events take place across the city in the lead-up to the game, including pep rallies, Irish cultural experiences, and business and academic events. The FSU Marching Chiefs will perform during halftime, including a rendition of the classic Irish song “Danny Boy.” The Marching Chiefs will also perform at the Irish Immigration Museum, Slane Castle, the Royal Dublin Society and the FSU Pep Rally in Dublin's Smithfield Plaza. The FSU Men's Rugby Club will take on Trinity College in Dublin on Friday for another historic sporting event. The event will be the first European match in the club’s 52-year history and the second time the club has traveled abroad since playing a match in the Bahamas in the 1980s. FSU alumni, fans and family raised more than $56,000 to send the team to Dublin for the match. A few days before the competition, four students from the FSU Faculty of Business Administration Sean Cliff, Mason Pollum, Sebastian Mehlum and Daniel White will participate in the Future Leaders Challenge, a Shark Tank-style competition that culminates student work and pairs them with representatives from Grant Thornton and Eversheds over the summer. Students will compete against a panel of College of Business alumni. The FSU College of Education, Health, and humanities appears abroad through his Project ElevatEDwho will be honoring teachers from Florida, Georgia and Ireland on Friday. The football match isn’t the only thing FSU is bringing to Ireland this year. Other notable connections include: FSU's College of Music has a Irish Ensemble which focuses on traditional and neo-traditional Irish fiddle repertoire taught in a traditional oral-aural manner. Singing and dancing traditions are included in the repertoire, and other instruments used in Irish traditional music are also included in the ensemble.

This past spring, the FSU Museum of Fine Arts brought Irish contemporary art to Tallahassee in a multidisciplinary exhibition that explores the relationships between people, language, land, and sea through the work of 10 Irish artists. Associate Professor of Indigenous Art and Film Kristin Dowell, a proud speaker of the endangered Irish language, curated the exhibition, Land and Language in Contemporary Irish Art .

In the summer the FSU Global Scholars Program participated in the Alanna Desmores project at University College Dublin, where she investigated the integration of large language models in digital forensics.

