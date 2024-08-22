Florida man drives stolen car away from officers, gets stuck in tennis court fence at Holmes Beach





A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, leaving the scene of a crash, failing to stop for police and then crashing his vehicle into a fence. According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Dominic Garcia also faces charges of assault on a person 65 years of age or older and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. “It was a series of events that happened overnight,” Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer told FOX 13. Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office Holmes Beach police first became involved around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a black Ford Expedition fled the scene of a collision. Shortly thereafter, Sgt. Brett Getman of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle on the island. READ: Citrus County mother and daughter arrested after animals and children were taken from 'inhumane' living conditions “He turned right onto Gulf Dr. and when I turned on my lights, he took off,” Getman said. Courtesy: Holmes Beach Police Department Getman said he followed the vehicle on Gulf Dr. as it approached the curve at the Martinique apartment complexes, crossing the median and heading toward the fence in front of the complex's tennis courts. READ: Family of 15-year-old who died in boating accident files lawsuit against parents of teenage driver “Yeah, the fence caught him. He was pinned against it,” Getman said. Courtesy: Holmes Beach Police Department According to initial reports, the driver was driving at approximately 130 kilometers per hour in a place where the speed limit is 24 kilometers per hour. READ: 2 DCF workers arrested in Polk County on consecutive days for unrelated incidents: PCSO “The way he was caught in the net [of the fence]”It was crazy,” Tokajer said. “I've never seen anything like this, where they're caught in a net like that.” Courtesy: Holmes Beach Police Department As Holmes Beach police and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office tried to piece together what led up to this accident, they discovered that this story began in Palmetto. “Spotted the car in Palmetto. Then he had a domestic violence incident in Bradenton,” the police chief told FOX 13. “A hit-and-run accident. A man running from the police. That doesn't normally happen here,” Getman said. STAY TUNED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

