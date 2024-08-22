Pakistan cricket targets WTC points, Babars loses form in hectic red-ball season – Kashmir Reader





LAHORE: Pakistan's hectic schedule in red-ball cricket, which sees nine Test matches played in the next five months, got off to a damp start with the outfield soaked by overnight rain, forcing the start of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Wednesday to be postponed. Pakistan will be hoping to cement their fight for a place in the World Test Championship finals on the back of the upcoming red-ball matches, with the two-Test series against Bangladesh a stepping stone to tougher battles in the season. But the start of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Pindi Stadium here was postponed due to a wet outfield. With clean-up work underway, match officials have scheduled an inspection to assess conditions and determine when play can begin. Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood hopes to build on this series for the upcoming battles of the season and wants to target a powerful side that can go all the way to the final. He plans to bring in young batsmen “We have 20-25 players who are part of our squad. We initially felt that this was our ideal opportunity to see what Muhammad Hurraira could offer the Pakistan team after he had done so well in domestic cricket for the last three or four years. We have rested Imam for this series. Saim, who is in good form now, showed potential in the second innings against Australia. As a team, you have to give a message of continuity. So we will try to support the players. We want to give him a fair chance,” said Shan Masood. Pakistan will also be looking at the form of former captain and key Test player Babar Azam, whose average has dropped from 60 in the 2019-2022 period to 37.41 ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh. In the last few seasons, Babar has managed to score a solitary hundred and three half-centuries in nine Test matches. In his last series in red-ball cricket, Babar averaged 21, his lowest in a series since 2017-18. Apart from the loss of form, Babar Azam’s stature and authority within the team has also declined. He has lost his captaincy in Tests and ODIs and is also likely to lose the T20I captaincy after the disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. The Pakistani cricket world will be hoping that Babar will return to form in the upcoming hectic season. Agencies Facebook

