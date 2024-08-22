Wheelchair update: Shaw loves clay for the Paralympics

Rob Shaw should arrive at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris full of confidence for the wheelchair tennis event after a pair of titles on clay in July. In fact, he will arrive at Roland-Garros on an eight-match winning streak in the singles.

After his victory at the Berlin Open in July, he claimed his biggest singles title of his career at the Swiss Open in Geneva, an ITF 1 Series event.

Shaw was seeded third and did not lose a set en route to the final, where he defeated Chile's Fransico Cayulef in three sets to win his 24th ITF singles title.

It’s been almost 10 years, but I finally won an ITF1 tournament. I can’t thank my support team enough for keeping me ready for the match these past two weeks, Shaw said after his victory in Geneva. I knew my opponent very well today, because we played in the final last week. This week I thought more than in any other match; I finally played closer to my potential. There were moments where I got too pushy, but I corrected things in the third set and kept my foot on the gas. It was an incredible run in Switzerland and a tournament I will never forget.

Shaw also won the doubles in Geneva, although he and David Wagner only needed to win their semi-final as they had a first-round bye and a walkover in the final. It was Shaw's fifth ITF doubles title of the season and 28and general.

He now travels to Paris for the Paralympic Games, where he will be the only Canadian competing in the wheelchair tennis event, which starts on August 30.

Winning in the Northwest

In addition to Shaw, Natalia Lanucha was also in the ITF winners circle outside of Canada last month. She won the women's singles title at an ITF event in Salem, Oregon. This was her second singles title of 2024.

The women's singles was a round robin with five players. Lanucha finished 4-0, losing only one set. Canada took the top two spots in the women's singles, with Anne-Marie Dolinar in second place. Her only loss was to Lanucha.

Saint Hyacinthe

The first of two stops on the ITF Wheelchair Tour in Canada over the past month was in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec in late July.

Canadian Thomas Venos was in good form at the event, winning the singles and doubles titles. He was the top favorite in both cases and did not lose a single set in either draw.

In singles, he lost multiple games in a set only twice in four matches, and half of his sets were bagels. He had a double-bagel win in the semifinals against American Bryce Doody, and then defeated another American, Jason Keatseangsilp, 6–1, 6–3 in the final for his second ITF singles title of the year.

Keatseangsilp defeated Canadian Barry Henderson in the semi-finals.

Venos teamed with Keatseangsilp to win the doubles title, the BC native’s sixth in 2024, dropping just five games total in the event, winning three sets 6-0. They defeated the all-Canadian team of Shawn Courchesne and Henderson in the final 6-1, 6-2.

Fabio Freitas of Brazil won the quad singles. It was a four-person round robin event, with Canadians Hisham Mohammad and Erduan Solak finishing third and fourth respectively. There were no women's events in Saint-Hyacinthe.

Windsor

The first week of August saw Windsor, Ontario host an ITF men's wheelchair event.

Venos again had the best results among the Canadians, although this time he failed to win a title. The 25-year-old reached the singles final, but lost to the top-seeded American Conner Stroud.

Doubles was a three-team round robin, won by Stroud and Keatseangsilp. Venos teamed up with fellow American Patrick Levis and finished second. They defeated the other all-American team of Adil Boutahli and Atif Moon, but lost the de facto final to Stroud and Keatseangsilp.