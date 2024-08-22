Sports
India's Parisian Olympic star Archana Kamath, 24, quits table tennis, would rather study in the US
The Indian women’s table tennis team made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by reaching the round of 16 for the first time in the country’s history. India eventually lost the battle to the Germany women’s team in the quarterfinals, where Archana Kamath was the only paddler to win a match. India eventually lost the match 1-3 and resigned from the competition. While reaching the quarterfinals was a historic achievement in Indian table tennis history at the Olympics, Kamath wanted more. With no guarantee of a medal at the 2028 LA Games, the young paddler has decided to retire from table tennis professionally and instead pursue studies abroad.
After returning home from the Paris Games, Kamath had a frank talk with her coach Anshul Garg about the prospects of earning a medal in the next Games. The coach, understandably taken aback by Archana's attitude, decided to give an honest answer
“I told her it's tough. It's going to take a lot of hard work. She's outside the top 100 in the world, but she's improved so much in the last few months. But I think she's already decided to go. And once she's decided, it's tough to change it,” Garg said. The Indian Express.
Archana's selection for the Paris Olympics had been a source of debate ahead of the quadrennial event, especially after she defeated Ayhika Mukherjee, who had earlier defeated world number one Sun Yingsha.
Regardless of the discussions about her selection, Archana kept herself in the game and did very well by helping India win the only match against the Germans in the 1-3 loss in the quarterfinals. Archana is supported by TOPs, Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) and other sponsors, but that is not enough. An Olympic medal was her motivation, but studying abroad seems like a better career now.
“My brother works at NASA. He is my idol and he also encourages me to study. So I make time to complete all my studies and I enjoy it. I am also good at it,” she had previously told the newspaper.
Archana is also described by her father as a brilliant student. According to him, the canoeist has no regrets about the career choices she has made.
“Archana has always been academically oriented and has continued her studies throughout her TT career with a degree in Economics and has recently completed the requirements for a Masters Degree in International Relations, Strategies and Securities. After playing table tennis with so much dedication and passion for over 15 years, which culminated in representing our country at the Olympics, she felt it was time to pursue her other passion – full-time studies. She took this difficult step without any regrets and after giving her best to the sport and the country,” said Archana’s father Girish.
Financial sustainability of sports like table tennis is a concern, especially given the drastic step Archana decided to take after the Paris Games. But eight-time national champion and current secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) Kamlesh Mehta believes that things are changing fast.
“Table tennis has a lot of corporate support. Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has only corporate owners. Players are also supported by professional sports organizations. There is a lot going on and the government with TTFI is doing everything it can to support players and create a system that makes players want to stay in the sport. The number of professional academies that have sprung up in the country is a testament to that. Our results on the international stage – even in junior tournaments – show that we are doing something right,” he said.
While there is support for table tennis stars in terms of equipment and training, Archana’s coach Garg feels that the sport is still far from becoming a platform of income for players. Therefore, Archana’s decision seemed logical to him.
“The top players generally don't have any problem because they get a lot of support. But what about the upcoming players? Yes, they get support in terms of training and equipment. No expense is spared there, but what about a livelihood? That's going to be tough, so Archana's decision is understandable,” Garg said.
